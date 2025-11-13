Cove Capital Investments, LLC Acquires 19 building Small Bay Industrial Property for Its Ponder Small Bay Industrial 101 DST

Continuing to grow its debt-free portfolio of Delaware Statutory Trust properties, Cove Capital Investments, LLC ("Cove Capital") announced it has acquired another Texas small bay industrial asset for its Cove Ponder Small Bay Industrial 101 DST offering.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments Founding Partners, Dwight Kay and Chay Lapin, announced the Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor firm successfully completed the purchase of a new highly sought after Small Bay Industrial asset in the Dallas-Fort Worth, TX area. The purchase completes the formation of the firm's Cove Ponder Small Bay Industrial 101 DST, a Regulation D, Rule 506(c) offering that has a $18,695,430 equity raise.

"This offering is an attractive 19 building multi-tenant flex/small bay industrial park that is 100% occupied with a diverse and well-established tenant base. The offering has several potentially beneficial elements including that it was purchased at below replacement cost and possesses several opportunities to execute a value-add strategy for potential upside and equity growth for investors, including capturing mark-to-market rents while also converting gross leases to NNN structures," said Dwight Kay, Co-Founder and Managing Member.

In addition, Kay explained that like many of Cove Capital's offerings, the firm's principals are investing their own dollars into the property creating a strong alignment of interest between the sponsor and investors.

"The other aspect of this unique offering is that it is ideally positioned in the heart of Ponder, TX, just minutes from the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex and with immediate access to US Highway 380 and Interstate-35 W making it conveniently close to Texas Motor Speedway, Alliance Airport, and multiple residential developments," said Kay.

Small bay industrial properties are distinguished by their smaller suite footprints and ability to accommodate a large variety of diverse tenants. With smaller, more flexible layout and suite sizes, the small bay industrial asset helps them to accommodate a broad swath of users that can range from small businesses, contractors, artisans and even last mile e-commerce distribution nodes.

Chay Lapin, Managing Member and Co-Founder of Cove Capital Investments emphasized that in addition to its core attributes, this DST potentially provides an optional path to a 721 Exchange exit, which is preferred by many investors over forced 721 UPREIT offerings because it creates greater investor flexibility, including, but not limited to:

Investor Discretion - Participation in any future UPREIT is fully optional, giving investors 100% control.

Informed Decision-Making - At the time of the proposed 721 UPREIT, investors are free to analyze the destination REIT's key metrics to decide if they would like to participate or not.

Closer Examination of Key Due Diligence Points- This helps investors evaluate important metrics like the REIT's debt levels, dividend coverage ratios, and the specifics of its Tax Protection Agreement (TPA) (or potentially the lack thereof of a TPA).

"This optionality ensures our investors are never forced into a 721 UPREIT but instead they can proceed with confidence, only if the terms are right for them and their particular situation," added Lapin.

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor company that operates a portfolio of over 3.3 million square feet of real estate in 35 states nationwide. Over 2,164 investors have trusted Cove Capital with their 1031 exchange and investment dollars, many of them being repeat investors in multiple DST offerings over the years. Our offerings are attractive to those investors seeking to lower risk potential as the majority of Cove Capital's DST offerings are debt free (no mortgage - no lender foreclosure risk). To sign up for a list of the current Cove Capital offerings available for 1031 exchange and direct investments please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com .

For further information, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com or contact Cove Capital at (877) 899-1315 and via email at [email protected].

*Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

*Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

*This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. This material contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, Cove Capital Investments, LLC does not guarantee the accuracy and validity of the information herein. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

