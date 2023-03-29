Cove Capital Investments, LLC Reports Record Results for Investors During Its 2022 Year End Review and Reiterates Its Commitment to Debt-Free Delaware Statutory Trust and Other Real Estate Offerings

The private equity real estate firm and DST sponsor company reported continued growth of its high-quality, debt-free DST portfolio, completed its seventh full-cycle offering on behalf of investors, and strengthening its team of talented real estate professionals.

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments, LLC, a private equity real estate firm and DST sponsor company announced impressive accomplishments for its 2022 year-end review to investors, including completing a total of $423 million in sponsored offerings since inception, acquired its 79th debt-free property representing 1,913,989 square feet of multifamily, single tenant net lease, industrial, and medical properties nationwide, and completing its seventh debt-free offerings full-cycle liquidity event.

"Since our founding, Cove Capital has emphasized a contrarian approach to investing in that we believe in providing investors with offerings that are debt-free. This is one of the main things that separates Cove Capital from other sponsor firms in the DST space, as the vast majority of offerings have considerable amounts of leverage. This contrarian approach has been embraced by hundreds of loyal investors, broker dealers, registered advisors, and registered representatives, and we feel blessed at the level of growth and success Cove Capital has experienced and reported to investors in our 2022 year-end review," said Dwight Kay, Managing Member and Co-Founder of Cove Capital.

In addition to growing its portfolio, expanding its national footprint, and elevating its caliber of real estate offerings, Cove Capital also successfully delivered several DST properties full-cycle for its investors with positive returns*. "Full Cycle" is the name used to describe an investment real estate offering that is purchased and then sold on behalf of a group of accredited investors after a period of time.

"While past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results, these full cycle events provide a demonstrative proof of concept for the entire Cove Capital investment family of investors, broker dealers, registered representatives, and RIAs," said Kay.

In addition to Delaware Statutory Trust real estate offerings, Cove Capital also grew its portfolio of debt-free, income, and opportunistic funds for direct cash investors who are not in a 1031 exchange, but looking for real estate as a non-correlated asset class to the stock market with income potential, appreciation potential, and without the risk of debt.

"Obviously, every real estate investment, regardless of asset class or location can never guarantee appreciation, income, or distributions. However, by providing investors debt-free investment offerings, Cove Capital is removing what we believe to be the greatest risk in real estate - lender foreclosure," said Kay.

According to Chay Lapin, Managing Member and Co-Founder of Cove Capital Investments, Cove Capital also reported it had reinforced its ranks of high-caliber real estate professionals to help accelerate market leadership and growth.

"We really strengthened our team by adding several highly talented real estate professionals to our team. Cove Capital now has an acquisition team, asset management and property management team, an accounting team, a real estate review team, in-house counsel, investor relations, marketing, and capital markets professionals. We are very proud of the team we've built and the portfolio that we've created." said Lapin.

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a private equity real estate firm and DST sponsor company providing accredited investors access to 1031 exchange eligible Delaware Statutory Trust properties as well as other real estate investment offerings. The Cove Capital team consists of Acquisitions, Asset Management, Accounting, Due Diligence, In-House Counsel, Investor Relations, Marketing and Capital Markets. Cove Capital maintains a robust current inventory of DST and private equity real estate offerings potentially available to investors. Cove Capital Investments has sponsored over 1.9 million square feet of 1031 DST and real estate offerings in the multifamily, net lease, industrial and office sectors.

For further information, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com or contact Cove Capital at (877) 899-1315 and via email at [email protected] .

*Average Annualized Return is defined as a total return including profit on sale and monthly distributions earned on an annualized basis and is calculated as if an investor closed on their DSt investment the same day that the DST closed on the property.

*Total return consists of initial return of investor principal, monthly distributions, and profit upon sale.

* Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. This correspondence contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, Cove Capital Investments, LLC does not guarantee the accuracy and validity of the information herein. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Limited Liability Company owned (LLC) properties, LLC interests, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties, and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and net lease properties, short term leases associated with net lease properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals and risk tolerances. Nothing contained in this material, including in this disclosure or in any other disclosure in this message, constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

