Cove Capital Investments Unveils New "Cove Opportunistic Income Fund 75", a Real Estate Fund Designed to Potentially Provide Investors with Monthly Income, Capital Appreciation, and Tax Efficiencies

The private equity real estate firm, DST sponsor company, and leader of debt-free real estate investment offerings for accredited investors, announced its new real estate fund will focus on acquiring both stabilized and value-add real estate investment opportunities. The fund will be made available to accredited investors only under Regulation D, Rule 506(c).

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments, LLC, a private equity real estate firm and DST sponsor company announced it has launched its "Cove Opportunistic Fund 75", a new real estate fund that seeks to acquire a diversified portfolio of debt-free real estate assets across the multifamily, industrial, and other commercial real estate asset classes*. According to Dwight Kay, Managing Member and Co-Founder of Cove Capital and Investments, one of the goals of the new opportunistic fund is to acquire and actively manage a portfolio of stabilized and value-add debt free properties in order to potentially provide accredited investors with monthly income via ACH direct deposit, capital appreciation, and tax efficiencies.

"Right now, many investors are looking to gain access to real estate as a non-correlated asset class to the stock market. We believe the Cove Opportunistic Fund 75 could provide investors the potential for regular income, capital appreciation, and tax efficiencies all without the risk of debt," said Kay.

Kay explained that additional objectives of the new opportunistic fund include:

Creating the potential for diversification by investing in a variety of geographic locations, asset classes, tenant mix, and types of industries*.

Enabling investors to capture the potential benefits associated with depreciation write-offs and tax efficiencies.

Accessing the fund with a minimum investment amount of $25,000 .

. Achieving the potential for capital appreciation of the portfolio over the hold period.

Kay also highlighted that all real estate investments, including the Cove Opportunistic Fund 75, contain the risk of loss of investment principal, that cash flows and appreciation are never guaranteed and could be much lower than anticipated as well as that real estate investments are considered illiquid. He also encourages all potential investors to read the Fund's Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in detail which provides further information on the business plan and risk factors associated with an investment in the offering.

According to Kay, the over-arching investment strategy of the Cove Opportunistic Fund 75 will be to identify properties that are both stabilized with long-term leases in place as well as value-add assets that have the potential to be improved through physical renovations, operational improvements, repositioning, lease extensions and renewal opportunities.

"Since our founding, Cove Capital's strategy has been to provide offerings that are attractive to those investors who are seeking to mitigate risk through debt-free offerings with no long-term mortgages encumbering the property. The Cove Opportunistic Fund 75 seeks to provide investors a debt-free real estate portfolio that will be actively managed by the Cove Capital team of real estate professionals to potentially provide a successful fund outcome for our investors, advisors, broker dealers, and RIA's" said Chay Lapin, Managing Member and Co-Founder of Cove Capital and Investments.

For more information on the Cove Capital Opportunistic Income Fund 75, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com or call 877-899-1315.

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a private equity real estate firm and DST sponsor company providing accredited investors access to 1031 exchange eligible Delaware Statutory Trust properties as well as other real estate investment offerings. The Cove Capital team consists of Acquisitions, Asset Management, Accounting, Due Diligence, In-House Counsel, Investor Relations, Marketing and Capital Markets. Cove Capital maintains a robust current inventory of DST and private equity real estate offerings potentially available to investors. Cove Capital Investments has sponsored over 1.9 million square feet of 1031 DST and real estate offerings in the multifamily, net lease, industrial and office sectors.

For further information, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com or contact Cove Capital at (877) 899-1315 and via email at [email protected] .

*Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

*Diversification does not guarantee returns and does not protect against loss.

*Preferred return is not guaranteed and is subject to available cash flow.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. This correspondence contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, Cove Capital Investments, LLC does not guarantee the accuracy and validity of the information herein. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Limited Liability Company owned (LLC) properties, LLC interests, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties, and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and net lease properties, short term leases associated with net lease properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals and risk tolerances. Nothing contained in this material, including in this disclosure or in any other disclosure in this message, constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE Cove Capital Investments