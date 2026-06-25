Cove Capital Secures Early Lease Extension with National Dialysis Operator, Delivering Immediate Value to Investors

Debt-Free Louisiana Property Gains 14.9% Rent Increase and Long-Term Occupancy Through December 2032

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments, a nationally recognized Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor, today announced it has successfully negotiated and executed a long-term lease extension with a leading national dialysis operator at its Louisiana property, securing investor income stability approximately three years ahead of the scheduled expiration.

The new agreement extends the tenant's commitment through December 2032 and includes a 14.9% increase in annual base rent, directly boosting Net Operating Income (NOI) and enhancing the property's overall market value. By acting proactively rather than waiting for the lease to approach expiration, Cove Capital eliminated near-term rollover risk and improved cash flow predictability for investors.

"This is exactly the type of proactive asset management our investors expect and deserve," said Dwight Kay, Founder and Managing Member of Cove Capital Investments. "By securing this lease extension well in advance of expiration, we locked in a long-term commitment from a nationally recognized healthcare operator, increased rental income, eliminated near-term rollover risk, and further strengthened the property's long-term value."

The Louisiana property is part of one of Cove Capital's debt-free cash investment funds, where all properties are owned without leverage. This structure eliminates lender foreclosure risk and avoids cash flow sweep provisions that can reduce investor distributions in leveraged investments—offering investors a more conservative approach focused on capital preservation and stable monthly income.

Early lease extensions of this nature are viewed favorably by appraisers and prospective buyers because they reduce uncertainty, increase lease term certainty, and enhance the predictability of future cash flows—key factors that can contribute to increased property value.

"Securing this lease extension years ahead of expiration demonstrates Cove Capital's proactive approach to asset management," Kay added. "By increasing potential rental income, extending lease term certainty, and eliminating near-term rollover risk, we have positively enhanced the property's value while continuing to protect investor capital through our disciplined, debt-free investment strategy."

This transaction exemplifies Cove Capital's active, hands-on asset management philosophy. Rather than waiting for lease expirations to approach, the firm actively engages tenants to identify opportunities that strengthen occupancy, improve property performance, and maximize investor returns.

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor company that operates a portfolio of over 4 million square feet of real estate across 134 properties nationwide. Over 2,700 investors have trusted Cove Capital with their 1031 exchange and investment dollars, many of them being repeat investors in multiple DST offerings over the years. Our offerings are attractive to those investors seeking to lower risk potential as the majority of Cove Capital's DST offerings are debt free (no mortgage – no lender foreclosure risk). To sign up for a list of the current Cove Capital offerings available for 1031 exchange and direct investments, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com.

* Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

* Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

* Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

* The individual full cycle DST offering average annualized return consists of total distributions and net proceeds upon sale, less the total original invested equity, over the life of the investment. The average annualized return on all full cycle DSTs is the total simple average of the individual full cycle DST offerings.

* This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. This material contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, Cove Capital Investments, LLC does not guarantee the accuracy and validity of the information herein. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial properties, short term leases, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific

For further information, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com or contact Cove Capital at (877) 899-1315 and via email at [email protected]

SOURCE Cove Capital Investments