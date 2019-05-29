Cove Communities Poised For Major Acquisitions

PHOENIX, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Communities ('Cove') is pleased to announce and welcome Jeff Schwartz as Vice President of Acquisitions. Jeff will source acquisitions for Cove Communities in North America and develop and maintain meaningful industry relationships.

Jeff is a well-known figure in real estate development and sales. Over his 30-year career, Jeff played key roles in over $1 billion of real estate transactions, including the development of single-family and multifamily parcels, and sales of thousands of housing units across the U.S. He has a track record of facilitating long term business relationships with private owners, governmental agencies, and community groups.

"The addition of Jeff to the Cove Acquisitions Team supports Cove's focus on aggressively acquiring high-quality MH communities and RV resorts in prime destinations in the U.S. and Canada," commented Dave Napp. "Jeff's business acumen and approach align well with Cove's values, which guide our organization and the way we work with interested sellers."

"Cove has two long-term institutional capital partners providing attractively priced capital, putting the company in a position to pay market prices for well-located high-quality communities," says Schwartz. Cove's Chairman Dave Napp and CEO Colleen Edwards have 23-year track records of fair and professional dealings with sellers and reputations as buyers of choice in the MH and RV industry. Napp and Edwards previously founded both Encore Communities and Carefree Communities, purchasing over 185 communities with over 55,000 sites during their ownership, establishing themselves among the most active owner/operators in the business.

If you would like more information about Cove Communities or are an interested owner/seller of a single community or multi-property portfolio, please call 480-423-5700 and ask for Jeff Schwartz, Vice President Acquisitions or email WebuyMHRVParks@covecommunities.com.

Cove Communities, a real estate investment trust (REIT) founded in 2017, currently owns and operates 21 communities (18 manufactured home communities and 3 RV resorts), with 6,626 developed sites in Florida, Maine, and Canada.

