Cove Partners with Nuveen & Wins Tech Innovation Award at RealComm

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove – an integrated technology platform that consolidates tenant experience, operations, flex office and performance data into one system – announces today a new key real estate partner. The company is rolling out its platform with Nuveen, one of the largest global owners of real estate, in eight marquee assets in their Boston and Washington, DC office portfolio. Following an investment from Blackstone last year, Cove continues to launch new features to remain at the cutting edge of tenant experience and building operations through an all-in-one platform. The Nuveen partnership comes after the recent announcement of Cushman and Wakefield forming a strategic relationship with Cove for their new tenant experience program, as well as Cove being recognized as the Best Tech Innovation in the Intelligent Building Category at RealComm, one of the longest standing real estate technology conferences.

Expanding with New Partnerships

Nuveen's selection of Cove as its technology operator significantly strengthens its asset portfolio and tenant offerings while cementing Cove as a leader and go-to solution for real estate owners.

"Partnering with Cove will help drive Nuveen's "tenant first" culture across our portfolio," said Dave Dyer, Director of Asset Management at Nuveen. "Nuveen is always looking for opportunities to differentiate our properties from the rest of the market and we know Cove's platform will help us deliver a cutting-edge office experience."

"We are honored to have been selected as the technology partner for a real estate leader like Nuveen," says Adam Segal, Co-founder and CEO of Cove. "Nuveen is an incredible and innovative owner of real estate globally. We are excited for this partnership opportunity to ensure a seamless experience for tenants and operators alike."

When it comes to commercial office space, companies today are prioritizing tenant experience as a key differentiator. Nuveen is known for owning quality assets and continues to invest in best in class software and technology solutions to operate them and create a seamless, efficient experience for employees.

"Nuveen prides itself on owning and operating best in class assets. We're excited to be working with Cove, its native integrations will better help us manage our buildings and create a better experience for our tenants," said Skylar Huth, Director of Workplace, Retail and Mix-Use of Nuveen. "In particular, the conference booking is a very intuitive and elegant solution and the platform will allow us to better communicate with our tenants and create more of a sense of community in each of our assets."

Industry Recognition for Innovation

Marking Realcomm's 25th year, Cove is honored to have been named the Best Tech Innovation for Intelligent Buildings, and is in good company next to previous winners such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. Realcomm is one of the most respected real estate technology conferences worldwide and this award underscores Cove's position as a category leader, and shows the company is constantly innovating to make real estate smarter, more efficient, and better connected to the customer and operator experience.

Trusted Partner to Global Leaders in Real Estate

Cushman & Wakefield, one of the biggest operators in commercial real estate, saw the need to differentiate their assets and elevate the tenant experience, leading them to conduct a deep dive to find the right technology partner that would add value from both the operations and the tenant side. The company struck a strategic relationship with Cove; the platform is now the technology backbone powering their expanded tenant experience programming.

As the commercial real estate market continues to shift, companies like Nuveen and Cushman & Wakefield understand it is crucial for their properties to evolve with the market and are investing in the technology to stand out from others. Cove prides itself on being a partner that ensures great technology alongside great implementation & ongoing success.

For more information on how cove is powering the future of real estate and driving enhanced tenant experiences and buildings' operations, please visit cove.is or request a demo here.

About Cove

Cove is on a mission to reimagine real estate through powerful technology and seamless experiences. Cove's award-winning building experience platform provides owners and operators of real estate with a one-stop shop solution for building operations, tenant engagement, flex-office management and performance data. Having originally built the technology to power their own network of 20+ coworking spaces and private offices, Cove offers owners and operators of Commercial Office & Multifamily the support and guidance needed to future proof their building experiences and prepare for what's next.

