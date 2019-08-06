Cove, the Company Behind the First Bottle of Water Made Entirely of Biodegradable Material, Appoints Chief Science Advisor

Jan Ravenstijn is a leading PHA scientist and veteran R&D executive who has held positions at both Dow Chemical and DSM and has specialized in bio-based materials for the past 14 years. He is a member of the Global Expert Team on renewable feedstock-based materials of the nova-Institute and also a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Aachen-Maastricht Institute for Biomaterials. Jan is a cofounder and board member of the global organization for PHA: GO!PHA.

"I'm excited to help Cove in influencing others to move towards biodegradable, compostable and eco-friendly source materials like PHA. I look forward to bringing my extensive experience in biomaterials to the team and their cause," Jan Ravenstijn commented.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jan to the Cove team. He is one of the world's foremost PHA experts, and we are honored to work alongside him to achieve our mission of ending single-use plastic pollution," says Cove CEO Alex Totterman.

Cove is the first bottle of water made entirely of biodegradable material. The material, PHA, will break down into CO₂, water, and organic waste in compost or a landfill, or even in the ocean. Based in Los Angeles, Cove is a public benefit corporation backed by a group of notable investors including Marc Benioff, Incite.org, Michael Birch, Tony Robbins and the founders of Dollar Shave Club, RXBAR, Honest Co, Nest and Casper. Cove was named the Plastic-Free Innovation Of The Year and will be launching later this year.

