Covéa chooses Shift Technology as strategic partner for fraud and risk management

New unified risk intelligence framework addresses fraud and financial crime detection and improves claims efficiency.

PARIS and BOSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UK insurer Covéa is rethinking how fraud and risk are managed across the insurance lifecycle, moving away from fragmented tools in favour of a single, end-to-end approach spanning underwriting, claims, and mid-term policy adjustments. As part of this strategy, Covéa has selected Shift Technology as a long-term partner to support this transformation, enabling a consistent and shared view of risk from policy inception through to claims settlement.

This partnership reflects Covéa's search for a long-term strategic partner capable of addressing fraud and financial crime while also supporting broader operational transformation including increased automation and decision consistency across teams. Shift's AI solutions cover underwriting risk, claims fraud detection, compliance risk scoring, and case management, enabling Covéa to protect its portfolio, strengthen decision-making, and improve operational efficiency. In underwriting, the solution delivered a return on investment within three months of going live, driven by earlier risk identification and reduced leakage.

At the core of the deployment is Shift's role as an analysis engine, integrating multiple third-party data sources including CUE Data, Companies House and others. This aggregated data is analysed to generate explainable risk signals that support decisions across motor, home, commercial, and high-net-worth lines, helping teams prioritise cases and intervene earlier in the lifecycle.

"Covéa's approach illustrates a broader shift in the market, where insurers are no longer looking at fraud detection in isolation but as part of an end-to-end transformation agenda," said George Robbins, Head of UK Markets at Shift Technology. "By combining predictive models to surface risk, generative AI to synthesise and explain cases, and agentic capabilities to orchestrate actions, always with human oversight, insurers can take earlier, more consistent actions and generate measurable value at scale."

Beyond fraud prevention, this collaboration is expected to expand over time, with additional automation and new risk use cases already under consideration as Covéa continues to innovate on its operating model.

"Shift represents a transformative step in how we manage financial crime risk across our organisation and marks an important milestone in our broader AI journey. With significant investment behind it, the platform strengthens our ability to protect our business while driving smarter, more efficient, ways of working. It's a major step in our financial crime strategy and a strong example of how adopting advanced AI and modernising key platforms can unlock real value. This partnership enables us to strengthen risk detection today while laying the foundations for a more resilient, automated, and consistent AI-led approach for the future," said Stephen Long, Claims, IT & Operations Director at Covéa.

About Covéa UK

Covéa Insurance Plc is the UK underwriting business of a leading French mutual insurance group Covéa. Covéa Insurance is independently accredited by the Institute of Customer Service, with a ServiceMark Distinction for its entire UK operation. It also holds Chartered Insurer status for its Commercial business. Covéa Insurance is signatory to the HM Treasury Women in Finance Charter and the Insurance Inclusivity Pledge and has been named one of the top 75 employers in West Yorkshire & the Humber. Covéa Insurance is a multiple award winner in Diversity & Inclusion and Customer Champion of the Year, and for the fifth consecutive year, received 5-star accreditation in the Insurance Times Broker Service Survey for Personal Lines.

About Shift Technology

Shift Technology is the leading AI platform for insurance. Shift combines generative, agentic, and predictive AI to transform underwriting, claims, and fraud and risk—driving operational efficiency, exceptional customer experiences, and measurable business impact. Trusted by the world's leading insurers, Shift delivers AI when and where it matters most, at scale and with proven results. Learn more at www.shift-technology.com.

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Shift Technology

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SOURCE Shift Technology