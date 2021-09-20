Covectra Enhances Smart Label and Mobile Authentication Solution to Combat Counterfeiting of Products

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covectra, a leader in track and trace solutions, today announced new enhancements to its StellaGuard, a smart label and mobile product authentication solution. Now consumers can more easily and more accurately identify, authenticate, and track genuine products and combat counterfeiting using their Android or Apple mobile devices. StellaGuard is the only security product with both overt and covert security combined in plain sight.

Today's top brands – from clothing, handbags, shoes, cosmetics, liquor, and sporting goods to consumer electronics, automotive spare parts, and pharmaceuticals– can rely on StellaGuard's highly secure, cloud-based mobile authentication solution to protect buyers, identify illicit sellers, provide universal brand protection, and strengthen track and tracing capabilities throughout the supply chain. New features include:

New Mobile Support for Android and Apple

With support for any Android or Apple device, more consumers can protect themselves from purchasing counterfeit or unsafe products online or in stores. Consumers can simply scan the product's barcode using the free StellaGuard mobile app and verify the product's authenticity within seconds.

Increased Holographic Flecks for Better Security

StellaGuard 2.0 incorporates more random holographic flecks that combine with a serialized QR code - unique for that label - to make the product virtually impossible to counterfeit. The StellaGuard app reads the QR code and compares the random fleck pattern and count to that QR code and once verified, will indicate Authentic or Counterfeit, preventing the purchase of any counterfeit products.

About Covectra

Covectra provides complete serialization, track & trace, and authentication technologies to secure, trace and manage products across the entire supply chain, extending to the unit dose level. Transforming supply chains with end unit traceability from the packaging line to the cloud, we enable customers to ensure brand protection, product safety and supply chain integrity in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, luxury goods, and tobacco industries. With over 3 billion serial numbers issued worldwide, Covectra helps to combat counterfeiting & product diversion and to facilitate product recalls. To learn more, visit us at www.covectra.com, or follow us on Twitter at @COVECTRA1 and LinkedIn.

