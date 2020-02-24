Covectra Introduces AuthentiTrack Prime For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB)

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covectra, a leader in track and trace solutions, today announced AuthentiTrack Prime for Small to Medium-Sized businesses (SMB), a complete product serialization solution designed to make it easier for growing manufacturers to meet compliance needs, maximize uptime and ensure product integrity with semi-automatic or manual, low-volume packaging operation.

SMB manufacturers in a variety of industries including pharmaceutical, tobacco/nicotine, automotive, electronics, spirits, and others are challenged with the task of serialization to combat major issues around counterfeiting and product diversion. With less resources, they must engage in more flexible, custom manufacturing with smaller batches and often with looming deadlines. Installation of these track and trace systems can be difficult to fit in existing production lines and to meet regulations in the pharma supply chain, the process of marking all products with unique codes is daunting for these smaller shops.

"Covectra came in and assessed our serialization needs and put a system in place that optimized our efficiency at a lower cost than other competitors," said Hari Krishnamurthy, Director of Information Technology, Medical Products Laboratories. "Covectra's customer service and ongoing support is exceptional."

AuthentiTrack Prime for SMB includes the following benefits and features:

Smooth and Simple Serialization - AuthentiTrack Prime for SMB is the only system that provides all the components required for serialization operations in a compact and easy to use system. The Covectra system includes the AuthentiTrack database, which is hosted in the cloud, as well as the controllers for serializing at the site, line and each packaging level. Covectra can also provide vision systems/barcode scanners, printing systems, conveyors and other equipment that may be necessary.

Unit-level serialization for unparalleled tracking - The new product manages the application of unique serialized 2D barcodes providing serialization from the case and pallet right down to primary package and, for some products, at the unit dose for a complete product track and trace solution.

Quick and easy installation - AuthentiTrack Prime for SMB is designed to be up and running within hours. It is a standalone system and can be placed next to the production line without the need for more complex integration. It also can be easily transported and set up in new locations.

Cloud-based, centralized data management provides full traceability of products and easy compliance - AuthentiTrack Prime for SMB provides GS1 EPCIS-certified serial number provisioning and stores all serialized data centralized in the cloud so it is easily accessible to anyone in the supply chain. Manufacturers can also now more easily comply with all serialization requirements without needing to install a larger automated serialization system that may not fit easily in a limited space.

Seamless integration - AuthentiTrack Prime for SMB is a practical solution for small and mid-sized companies, with no need for a site controller – data is sent directly from the AuthentiTrack® Cloud to the packaging line unit controller. The product can interface with industry accepted printers and verifiers, without using proprietary hardware. Integration to existing or future ERP systems is easily accomplished.

Serializations Services - Covectra can be your in-house resident expert for serializing your product. We offer IT and engineering services to assure your serialization solution is secure, monitored, up to date with GS1, DSCSA compliant, and runs consistently in day-to-day operations.

About Covectra

Covectra provides complete serialization, track & trace, and authentication technologies to secure, trace and manage products across the entire supply chain. Transforming supply chains with end unit traceability from the packaging line to the cloud, we enable customers to ensure brand protection, product safety and supply chain integrity in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, luxury goods, and tobacco industries. With over 3 billion serial numbers issued worldwide, Covectra helps to combat counterfeiting & product diversion and to facilitate product recalls. To learn more, visit us at www.covectra.com, or follow us @COVECTRA1 and LinkedIn.

For Media Inquiries:

Tara McDonagh, Red Javelin

617.851.3555

tara@redjavelin.com

SOURCE Covectra

Related Links

https://www.covectra.com

