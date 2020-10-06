Covectra Launches Suite of Services for More Comprehensive Serialization and Traceability Across Product Supply Chains

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covectra, a leader in track and trace solutions, today announced a suite of comprehensive serialization and track and trace professional engineering, integration, and consulting services to complement its products and solutions. By leveraging Covectra's deep serialization expertise, businesses can solve their supply chain challenges, optimize technology products and solutions, and implement new processes quickly and cost effectively.

From helping establish and run an effective serialization program to creating a detailed strategy to serialize production lines to understanding implementation requirements, Covectra helps organizations quickly implement smart strategies and the latest technologies to provide visibility and full traceability across the digital supply chain. With over 11 years' implementing country-specific track and trace regulations and integrating ERP and other manufacturing systems, Covectra consultants bring the highest level of technical expertise in serialization across a broad set of industries including pharmaceutical, life sciences, food & beverage, baby products, tobacco and cosmetics.

"Our customers are struggling as the growing threat of counterfeit products from drugs, cosmetics to tobacco floods their markets, and puts their brands at risk," said Steve Wood, Covectra's CEO. "Also, their resources are being drained by constantly changing regulations and they need to focus on their business requirements. Covectra experts can assist in the customizing, implementation, and integration of Covectra solutions enabling our clients to optimize resources and ensure their supply chain's integrity."

Covectra technical staff provides expertise and support for the following services:

Serialization requirements, compliance and implementation plans

Serialization line selection criteria and installation planning

Serialization equipment analysis and selection

Serialization-ERP integration

Serialization vendor assessment and selection

Serialization technology assessment

User Requirements Study (URS) for serialization and other engineering functions

Printing system requirements and installation planning

Vision system requirements and installation planning

Level 4 integration

About Covectra

Covectra provides complete serialization, track & trace, and authentication technologies to secure, trace and manage products across the entire supply chain, extending to the unit dose level. Transforming supply chains with end unit traceability from the packaging line to the cloud, we enable customers to ensure brand protection, product safety and supply chain integrity in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, luxury goods, and tobacco industries. With over 3 billion serial numbers issued worldwide, Covectra helps to combat counterfeiting & product diversion and to facilitate product recalls. To learn more, visit us at www.covectra.com, or follow us on Twitter at @COVECTRA1 and LinkedIn.

