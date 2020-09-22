Covectra Platform Chosen for Observational Study to Monitor Patient Medication Adherence

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covectra, a leader in track and trace solutions, today announced that the Center for Pain Management at Brigham and Women's Hospital has chosen Covectra's ControlTrack® mobile medication adherence platform for evaluation to assist its patients who are prescribed opioids.

Maximizing medication adherence for patients with complex health issues such as chronic pain is critical for preventing avoidable hospitalizations and loss of life. For those prescribed opioids, rich patient engagement is fundamental to successful outcomes and monitoring an early warning system of treatment digression that far too often leads to misuse/abuse, major contributors to the opioid epidemic.

"Patient engagement is a critical part of providing patient-centered care and reinforcing treatment goals and potential dangers," said Edgar L. Ross, MD, a physician in the Pain Management Center at the Brigham. "This is of particular importance as we balance the challenges of delivering patient care in the presence of COVID-19."

Covectra ControlTrack® monitors medication utilization in real-time, connecting providers, patients, pharmacies, and other stakeholders in the delivery of healthcare. Created by physicians, for physicians, the solution integrates unique serialization, common packaging and cloud-based management to enable virtual medication adherence management. The observational study will evaluate the ease with which Covectra ControlTrack® can be integrated into the standard processes of the clinic and pharmacy. Feedback relative to the patient's experience will be collected in terms of clinician engagement, platform functionality and the benefits they perceive from having it added to treatment.

"We are very proud to have an opportunity to partner with Dr. Ross and the dedicated staff of this nationally recognized center for pain medicine and innovation excellence," said Steve Wood, CEO, Covectra. "ControlTrack has already been enhanced based on preliminary consultation with the Brigham and Women's team and will ultimately be a more valuable solution for both providers and patients because of this relationship."

About Covectra

Covectra provides complete serialization, track & trace, and authentication technologies to secure, trace and manage products across the entire supply chain, extending to the unit dose level. Transforming supply chains with end unit traceability from the packaging line to the cloud, we enable customers to ensure brand protection, product safety and supply chain integrity in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, luxury goods, and tobacco industries. With over 3 billion serial numbers issued worldwide, Covectra helps to combat counterfeiting & product diversion and to facilitate product recalls. To learn more, visit us at www.covectra.com, or follow us on Twitter at @COVECTRA1 and LinkedIn.

