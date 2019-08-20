CoveMark Partners with Capra Foods

"We are thrilled to partner with the Capra team and help scale their operations and meet existing customer demand," said CoveMark CEO, Aaron Cook. "The Capra team's commitment to animal welfare and ethical protein production as well as the land along with their long standing relationships with key retailers such as Whole Foods are just a few reasons why we wanted to invest."

Capra is an example of CoveMark's commitment to building a diverse portfolio of investments, across industries and asset types. CoveMark offers a variety of investments across various sectors, focusing on those that they believe to be most profitable in the current macroeconomic environment. The firm ensures they are industry agnostic, allowing for observation of market cycles and the ability to capitalize on a broad range of opportunities.

"At Capra, we are committed to bringing grass-fed, premium dorper lamb to the market and to the dinner table," said Craig Jones, Capra CEO. "More importantly, we are focused on meeting and exceeding the highest standards and, along with our more than 120 ranchers, nurturing the animals as well the land."

Capra Foods is an industry leader in the lamb proteins market, priding itself in the belief that real food starts with real ranchers. Located in the historic ranching community of Goldthwaite, TX, Capra is operated by long time agriculture professionals with deep roots in the Texas ranching and farming industries. Capra's lamb is currently sold throughout the U.S., primarily through respected, targeted retailers of high quality, health oriented food products.

Capra is committed to humane handling of its livestock which are 100% pasture raised and domestically produced, 100% Vegetarian grass-fed antibiotic-free diet, and are non GMO, without any antibiotics or growth hormones.

CoveMark's client-first focus is threefold: Preserve investor capital, provide cash flow to investors and generate high risk-adjusted returns. The firm leverages established relationships with industry experts to provide its' clients access to exclusive investment opportunities typically only available to investors with significant capital contributions. The CoveMark mission is to offer institutional quality investments to everyday investors.

CoveMark is a sponsor and diversified alternative investment manager headquartered in Dallas, TX. Founded in 2012 CoveMark has grown to include private investments across various industries including energy, real estate, livestock, private equity and more. At CoveMark, our aim is to provide investors cash flow and generate high risk-adjusted returns backed by productive tangible assets, providing investors an alternative to your traditional public equity markets. Learn more by visiting CoveMark.com .

