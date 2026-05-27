Covenant Ballet Theatre of Brooklyn to Present BACH TO THE STREETS in Collaboration with Brooklyn Youth Music Project

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Ballet Theatre of Brooklyn (CBT) presents the final performance of the season in its BACH TO THE STREETS series of free outdoor performances. BACH TO THE STREETS brings classical music and dance directly into Brooklyn communities. Since 2022, this initiative has invited audiences of all ages to experience live performance in accessible, neighborhood settings.

Students from Covenant Ballet Theatre of Brooklyn and Brooklyn Youth Music Project bring Bach to life through free outdoor performances that blend live orchestral music and dance for the community to experience together.

Presented in its first collaboration with the Brooklyn Youth Music Project (BYMP), BACH TO THE STREETS is set to the music of Johann Sebastian Bach and features live orchestral arrangements performed by eleven BYMP student musicians, ages 10-18 alongside eleven dancers from Covenant Ballet's Youth Company (CBT-2), ages 11–17. The result is a dynamic, street-level interpretation of Bach's work; where live classical music and dance come together in real time.

UPCOMING FREE SHOWS: (no rain dates at this time)

Saturday, May 30 at 1:00 PM – Sheepshead Bay Library

– Sheepshead Bay Library Saturday, May 30 at 4:00 PM – Lady Moody Triangle Park, Village Road North

Through BACH TO THE STREETS, CBT continues its mission of making the arts visible, vibrant, and accessible; transforming everyday public spaces into stages for high-quality performance and community connection. BACH TO THE STREETS is supported by the New York Council on the Arts and a sponsorship from Ridgewood Savings Bank.

About CBT

Since 1987, CBT has invested in the children and families of South Brooklyn, where cultural activities and resources are limited. In an accepting yet rigorous environment, CBT fosters a love of dance through pre-professional training in its studios, educational programs in NYC schools, and original ballet productions conceived and choreographed by Artistic Director Marla Hirokawa. Students of Hirokawa have gone on to perform with leading companies and institutions including the Martha Graham Dance Company, Philadanco, and Alvin Ailey Dance School, among others. Marla founded Covenant Dance Studio in 1987 and Covenant Dance Theatre in 1989, which evolved into Covenant Ballet Theatre of Brooklyn, Inc. (CBT) in 2007; a nonprofit dedicated to artistic excellence and arts education. She has conceived and choreographed numerous original works to give students the opportunity to perform alongside professionals.

About BYMP

Based out of Park Slope, Brooklyn Youth Music Project is a community-based non-profit offering a school-year youth orchestra led by violinist, teacher, and conductor Kelly Howard and jazz ensemble program led by Brooklyn-based jazz drummer/composer and two-time JUNO nominee, Owen Howard. In addition, a two-week summer music camp including Suzuki for Strings, chamber music, and chamber orchestra is offered the first two weeks of July. Since 2011, BYMP has offered high-quality music instruction and performance opportunities to the young musicians of Brooklyn. To learn more, visit www.bymp.org.

BYMP CONTACT: Sharon Robustelli, TEN3 PR

[email protected]

917.328.6723

SOURCE BYMP