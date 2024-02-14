Covenant Clearinghouse Engages Prominent Attorney Lawrence S. Robbins of Friedman Kaplan

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Clearinghouse, the nation's largest trustee and servicer of real estate assessments, is pleased to announce that it has retained Lawrence S. Robbins, of the firm Friedman Kaplan, to represent the company in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. https://www.fklaw.com/attorneys-Lawrence-Robbins.html

After graduating summa cum laude from Yale University, Larry received his Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School, where he was Developments Editor of the Harvard Law Review, graduating magna cum laude in 1978. Larry clerked for the Honorable John Gibbons of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, and served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, an Assistant to the U.S. Solicitor General, and an Associate Independent Counsel, and was a partner in the Washington, D.C. office of Mayer Brown LLP. Larry is a former Adjunct Professor of Evidence at Georgetown Law School.

Larry's investigations practice has included representing companies and individuals in government investigations and before Congress, including Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearings, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch before the House Impeachment Committee in 2019, and former Assistant Secretary of State David Kramer before the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.

His virtually unrivaled appellate experience includes arguing 20 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court (most recently Ruan v. U.S., No. 20-1410, reversed by unanimous decision June 27, 2022) and over 60 cases before various U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals.

According to Covenant Clearinghouse's General Counsel, Jeff Johnson, "This engagement is part of our commitment to zealously defend important property rights, which not only lower barriers to home ownership but also provides sustainable funding for community-based non-profits."

About Covenant Clearinghouse: For over a decade Covenant Clearinghouse has acted as servicing agent and trustee in the administration of assessment rights – also called capital recovery fees or private transfer fees –created in connection with hundreds of billions of dollars of commercial and residential real estate projects, and which provides important community funding for non-profits. www.covenantclearinghouse.com

