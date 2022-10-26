Covenant Health and Lirio Team Up to Battle Breast Cancer in East Tennessee

Lirio's Precision Nudging Solution to Improve Mammography Adherence for up to 500,000 Lives Over Two Years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022, two Knoxville-based companies–Covenant Health, East Tennessee's largest health care system, and Lirio, an award-winning digital health company –today announced that they are collaborating to launch Lirio's Precision Nudging™ solution to improve mammography adherence across Covenant Health's 23 county service area.

Lirio: communication that moves people Covenant Health

"One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and early detection significantly improves the chances of effectively treating it," said Dr. Mandy Halford, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Informatics Officer of Covenant Health. "We are excited to partner with Lirio to leverage their AI-powered personalization engine. to influence people's health behaviors and improve health outcomes across the continuum of care. Ensuring compliance with cancer screening guidelines is the first of several areas we are looking to jointly tackle."

Lirio's Precision Nudging solution for mammography consists of personalized, digital interventions designed to overcome people's unique barriers to getting breast cancer screenings and move them to schedule and show up for mammography appointments when they otherwise would not. Compliance with recommended screenings has been especially hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic; The number of screenings in a CDC program declined by 87% in April 2020, about 50% of women in general missed appointments, and 25% of women have deferred care, resulting in delayed diagnosis and treatment.

"Covenant Health is nationally recognized for transforming healthcare delivery with the help of advanced information technology solutions," said Marten den Haring, CEO of Lirio. "It is a privilege to partner with our region's premier healthcare network to advance their vision of providing patient-centered, coordinated care."

Lirio's solution has been proven effective in other regions, moving as many as 84% of women overdue for mammograms to schedule and attend breast cancer screenings when they otherwise wouldn't. There is strong evidence that suggests Lirio's solution has a positive impact on populations regardless of age, income, race, or ethnicity. Mammograms are free for most women, generate service line revenue for health systems, and improve the overall population health of the communities they serve.

"We measure our success through health outcomes, not just in terms of the value we can deliver to health systems but also the meaningful difference we can make in the lives of individual patients," said Amy Bucher, Chief Behavioral Officer at Lirio. "We're eager to work with Dr. Halford and the team at Covenant Health to improve the lives of women in our home state."

About Covenant Health

Covenant Health is an award-winning Tennessee healthcare delivery system serving 23 counties and committed to providing excellent care for our 2 million+ patients each year. We fulfill our mission to improve the quality of life in our region through comprehensive services at nearly 150 locations, including 10 hospitals; outpatient clinics; specialized behavioral, oncology and rehabilitation facilities; home care; physician practices, and community programs. With more than 11,000 employees, physicians and volunteers, Covenant Health is the area's largest employer and has been recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer seven times. Learn more at CovenantHealth.com.

About Lirio

Lirio's personalization engine for digital health combines behavioral science and artificial intelligence into Precision Nudging™ technology to deliver tailored behavioral interventions that overcome person-specific barriers to action. The company has received multiple awards for its excellence in applied artificial intelligence, was named an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, and is HITRUST® CSF certified and SOC 2 Type II compliant. For more information, visit www.Lirio.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Hunt

8658395776

[email protected]

SOURCE Lirio