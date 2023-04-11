Covenant Health Expands Healthcare Services in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Health, a clinically integrated healthcare delivery system based in Knoxville, Tennessee, marked several milestones during first quarter of 2023. The health system is committed to providing the right care in the right place at the right time for patients and communities through these and other initiatives:

In January, Covenant Health announced a land donation for the construction of a new health science center, which will house healthcare education programs offered by two local postsecondary schools. The donation signifies Covenant Health's commitment to preparing future healthcare professionals to better serve our communities.

In February, two ribbon-cutting events were held to celebrate the openings of a renovated Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospital at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in downtown Knoxville and a newly constructed Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospital in west Knoxville . The hospitals, which are partnerships with Encompass Health, expand local rehabilitation resources and provide expert care to thousands of patients who have experienced stroke, brain or spinal cord injuries, or other disabling conditions.

In early March, Covenant Health held a ribbon-cutting for Covenant Health South, a new outpatient facility serving residents of South Knoxville with primary care, specialty care, women's services, physical therapy, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, imaging and diagnostics, and a new urgent care center.

On March 29 , Covenant Health launched its Advanced Care at Home program, which will offer hospital-level care in the home of eligible high-acuity patients with conditions like asthma, heart failure or gastroenteritis.

Covenant Health also plans to open a new outpatient facility in Morristown, Tennessee, that will include a free-standing emergency department, diagnostic imaging, and physician offices. These expansions represent the health system's mission to improve the quality of life in our communities through better health.

About Covenant Health

