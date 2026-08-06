Covenant HR Expands Scout™ With Integrated Identity Verification to Help Combat Rising Candidate Fraud

Video plus TurboCheck integration adds another layer of fraud detection to Covenant HR's AI-powered recruiting platform.

HOLMES BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is transforming recruiting faster than most organizations can adapt. While AI is helping employers identify talent more efficiently, it is also making candidate fraud increasingly sophisticated, from AI-generated resumes and interview coaching to identity misrepresentation and impersonation. According to Gartner, one in four candidate profiles worldwide is expected to be fake by 2028, underscoring the growing need for technologies that help organizations verify candidate identity throughout the hiring process. Candidate fraud is no longer a theoretical concern but an issue recruiters are encountering in today's hiring environment.

To help organizations address this growing challenge, Covenant HR announced the integration of TurboCheck's digital identity verification technology into Scout™, its AI-powered recruiting platform. The new capability adds another layer of fraud detection, enabling recruiters to verify candidate identities alongside Scout™'s existing candidate evaluation and video interview fraud detection

Hiring leaders can learn more about Scout™ and its integrated fraud detection and identity verification capabilities through Covenant HR.

The TurboCheck integration allows recruiters to initiate digital identity verification directly within Scout™, eliminating the need to move between multiple platforms. Recruiters determine when verification is appropriate, allowing organizations to focus additional screening on finalists while maintaining hiring efficiency.

Scout™ Fraud Detection and Identity Verification at a Glance

Processed more than 155,000 resumes

Completed more than 23,000 structured video interviews

Identified fraud alerts in more than 6% of structured video interviews

alerts in more than 6% of structured video interviews TurboCheck digital identity verification initiated directly within Scout™

Verification reports typically returned within five minutes

"Every day we're seeing new examples of how AI is changing the recruiting landscape," said Casey Marquette, CEO of Covenant HR. "Candidate fraud isn't a future concern. It's happening today. Can you imagine hiring the next North Korean state bad actor? What impact would that have on your organization? As we developed Scout™, we made building multiple layers of fraud detection a priority because we see firsthand how quickly these risks are evolving. Integrating TurboCheck directly into the platform means recruiters don't have to jump between systems to verify candidates. The easier these tools are to use, the more consistently organizations will use them to help make better hiring decisions."

The integration complements Scout™'s existing fraud detection technology, which continuously analyzes candidate behavior during structured video interviews to identify suspicious activity that may warrant additional review. Recruiters receive actionable alerts and supporting insights that help them evaluate candidate authenticity while maintaining a streamlined hiring experience. Scout™ maintains separate candidate qualification and fraud assessment scores, allowing hiring teams to independently evaluate both job fit and potential authenticity concerns when making hiring decisions.

"The question isn't whether candidate fraud exists anymore. Recruiters see it every day," said Emmanuel Toutain, CEO of TurboCheck. "The real challenge is giving hiring teams practical tools that help them identify risk without slowing down the hiring process. Bringing identity verification directly into the recruiting workflow helps organizations hire with greater confidence while maintaining speed."

The announcement comes as organizations continue evaluating how advances in artificial intelligence are reshaping every stage of the hiring process. While many recruiting technologies have focused on automating candidate engagement and screening, Covenant HR believes maintaining trust throughout the hiring process is becoming equally important.

Scout™ supports that approach by bringing resume evaluation, structured video interviewing, fraud detection, recruiter insights, and integrated identity verification into a connected recruiting workflow. Recruiters can evaluate candidate qualifications and potential authenticity concerns, then selectively initiate identity verification for candidates who advance through the screening process.

"As AI continues to reshape recruiting, organizations need technology that not only helps them hire faster but helps them hire with confidence," Marquette added. "Scout™ was built to combine the speed of AI with the insight of experienced recruiters. Adding integrated identity verification is another step toward giving hiring teams the confidence they need to make better hiring decisions in an increasingly complex hiring environment."

About Covenant HR

Covenant HR is a technology-enabled recruiting firm that combines artificial intelligence with human expertise to help organizations identify, evaluate, and hire exceptional talent. Its flagship platform, Scout™, leverages AI-powered candidate screening, structured video interviewing, fraud detection, and recruiter insights to streamline hiring while helping employers make more informed hiring decisions.

For more information, visit www.Covenant-HR.com.

About TurboCheck

TurboCheck provides identity verification and candidate fraud detection technology for the recruiting industry. Its platform helps employers and staffing firms identify identity misrepresentation, impersonation, and other potential fraud risks throughout the hiring process.

For more information, visit www.turbocheck.com.

Media Contact:

Angie Yasulitis

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SOURCE Covenant HR