Covenant HR Introduces Covenant AI: Elite AI Talent. Exceptional Outcomes.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant HR, the award-winning leader in staffing, proudly announces the official launch of Covenant AI, a dedicated division focused on delivering elite AI talent with unmatched speed, precision, and quality.

Built on the same foundation that earned Covenant HR a world-class Net Promoter Score (NPS) and national recognition for innovation and service excellence, Covenant AI expands the company's mission into the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

While today marks the public unveiling, Covenant AI has been operating behind the scenes for the past six months, rigorously vetting thousands of AI professionals to build an immediately deployable bench of talent. This strategic groundwork ensures that clients gain instant access to the top 1% of AI experts ready to deliver impact from day one.

Powered by Scout, Covenant's proprietary vetting technology, and supported by a team of certified recruiters, Covenant AI combines the best of automation and human insight to evaluate professionals across machine learning, large language models (LLMs), data science, and AI infrastructure.

"Our vision is simple," said Casey Marquette, CEO of Covenant HR. "We believe AI execution should move at the speed of imagination. Covenant AI makes that possible by connecting companies to pre-vetted experts who can drive impact immediately."

Through years of investment in tools, proprietary grading systems, and recruiter certifications, Covenant AI ensures every candidate is evaluated for technical mastery, cultural fit, and project readiness, all within a matter of days.

Covenant AI represents more than a new service. It's a natural extension of Covenant HRs' proven ability to match top-tier talent with high-stakes business needs. This launch reflects a bold expansion of the company's vision to empower organizations to execute with speed, scale, and confidence in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Covenant HR Expands Board with AI Industry Leader, Jason G. Cooper

In alignment with this launch, Covenant HR is also proud to announce the addition of Jason G. Cooper, MS, FACHDM, to its Board.

A distinguished executive in healthcare data strategy and AI innovation, Cooper brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across technology, data science, and artificial intelligence, providing a global perspective on AI strategy and execution. His career includes serving NASA (International Space Station and autonomous spacecraft software IV&V), CVS Caremark, Cigna, Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, and several VC- and PE-backed firms, including HMS and Paradigm Corp.

Cooper holds dual master's degrees in computer science and biomedical engineering and is a Fellow of the American College of Health Data Management. He has authored over 20 peer-reviewed publications and is a recognized thought leader in healthcare data, AI, and enterprise innovation.

"Jason's experience bridges the worlds of AI, analytics, and executive leadership," added Marquette. "His perspective will be invaluable as we continue expanding Covenant AI's reach and impact across industries. He understands both the technical depth and the human responsibility behind building AI-driven organizations."

With Cooper joining the Board, Covenant HR strengthens its commitment to advancing ethical, data-driven innovation and ensuring that Covenant AI continues to set new standards for transparency, accountability, and measurable outcomes in AI recruitment.

About Covenant AI

Covenant AI, a dedicated division of Covenant HR, was created to meet the urgent demand for elite AI professionals. Built on the rigor of proven high-end staffing and powered by the proprietary Scout™ platform, Covenant AI delivers a fraud-protected community of AI talent you can trust. Every candidate is pre-vetted, scored, and ranked through inclusive resume review, soft-skill evaluation, and structured interviews. With recruiter oversight and embedded fraud detection, companies gain access to authentic, interview-ready AI professionals in hours rather than weeks.

Covenant AI offers a full suite of AI talent services including direct hire, contract, contract-to-hire, executive placements, and global recruiting. Through its exclusive eXec-Factor™ community, Covenant AI maintains a network of verified AI professionals who meet the highest standards of technical expertise, ethical integrity, and innovation.

