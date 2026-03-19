Covenant HR Announces Inclusion in Lockton & ASHHRA AP3 Partner Program as Healthcare Hiring Complexity Accelerates in 2026

HOLMES BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant HR announced its inclusion in the ASHHRA Preferred Partner Program (AP3) , managed in collaboration with Lockton, as healthcare organizations prepare for increasing hiring complexity and risk in 2026.

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Covenant HR was selected through a rigorous AP3 vetting process focused on healthcare relevance, operational maturity, and demonstrated value for HR leaders navigating highly regulated environments. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to credibility, compliance, and measurable hiring outcomes, particularly as healthcare organizations face mounting pressure to hire faster without compromising trust or governance.

AP3 was established to help healthcare HR leaders reduce cost and complexity while preserving flexibility and decision-making autonomy in an increasingly fragmented vendor landscape. Through AP3, ASHHRA provides structured access to vetted partners that demonstrate both practical value and the ability to operate effectively within healthcare's real-world constraints.

"Covenant HR stood out through the AP3 vetting process for its disciplined approach to recruiting. Scout™ reflects the kind of high-quality, relevant innovation that healthcare HR leaders need as hiring complexity accelerates," shared Bo Brabo, AP3 Program Lead, Lockton.

Covenant HR contributes deep expertise in healthcare recruiting and talent strategy, supported by Scout™ , its AI-enhanced recruiting infrastructure. Scout™ is designed to support proactive sourcing, structured evaluation, and coordinated recruiting workflows – helping organizations improve early-stage hiring signals while maintaining transparency and consistency.

"Healthcare hiring requires more than speed," said Casey Marquette, CEO of Covenant HR. "It requires systems and partners that HR leaders can evaluate, trust, and rely on over time. Being included in AP3 reflects a shared commitment to practical solutions that hold up in real operating environments."

As part of its 2026 roadmap, Covenant HR continues to expand Scout™ capabilities that allow organizations to assess recruiting outcomes in live roles before making long-term commitments. This evaluation-first approach aligns with how leading healthcare HR organizations are approaching technology and partner decisions amid rapid change.

Covenant HR will collaborate with Lockton and ASHHRA through education, thought leadership, and shared insights designed to help healthcare HR leaders navigate evolving workforce challenges with greater confidence and clarity.

About Covenant HR

Covenant HR is a recruiting and talent advisory firm focused on helping organizations hire with clarity, credibility, and confidence. By combining experienced recruiters with AI-enhanced recruiting infrastructure, Covenant HR supports smarter hiring decisions across healthcare and other highly regulated industries.

Media Contact:

Angie Yasulitis

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SOURCE Covenant HR