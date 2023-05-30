Covenant Technologies Announces New ISRF (Information Security Recruiting Framework) Certification

News provided by

Covenant Technologies

30 May, 2023, 10:20 ET

TAMPA, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Technologies, a leading provider of cybersecurity and IT recruiting solutions announces the launch of its ISRF CS-01 certification. Amidst the growing demand for cybersecurity experts and the accompanying shortfall, Covenant has a proven formula for selecting the best cybersecurity and IT experts for their clients. That selection formula comes from the depth and breadth of Covenant's knowledge in the cybersecurity industry. The revolutionary ISRF certification passes that knowledge onto IT and technical recruiters, benefitting the recruiter and their team or clients.

Continue Reading
Covenant Technologies Announces New ISRF (Information Security Recruiting Framework) Certification
Covenant Technologies Announces New ISRF (Information Security Recruiting Framework) Certification

"We've discovered that the growing crisis in cybersecurity recruiting and placement isn't coming solely from a lack of candidates. It's driven by the lack of knowledge in selecting candidates for a given company. I experienced this first hand during my years as a CISO. Although I was receiving a high quantity of candidates, it was clear that quality was lacking," states CEO  Casey Marquette. He continues, "We provide that expertise as an executive recruiting firm to Fortune 500 companies. However, with the growing demand for cybersecurity experts in small to midsize businesses, we must create processes to educate recruiters in all organizations to fight against the ever-increasing information security war. Recruiters are on the front lines for these organizations. We believe ISRF will become a standard for ensuring IT Recruiters can find the best candidates for the job at hand."

Board Member Marene Allison agrees, "As a CISO, the hardest part was not finding cybersecurity talent, it was ensuring that the internal recruiting staff had the needed cybersecurity knowledge to help reduce the time for a candidate to find the right job and ensure the team has the right talent."

Covenant's ISRF Certification ensures that IT and cybersecurity recruiters gain a specialized level of foundational knowledge that provides a pathway to success in the cybersecurity industry. Certified recruiters are more capable of forming successful connections between cybersecurity candidates and prospective employers, bridging the gap between supply and demand in this industry.

"As a CISO, I would strongly recommend (mandate if I had the authority) that my recruiters be certified as recruiting is probably a top-3 challenge for most CISOs these days," stated one ISRF evaluator. This certification is a difference-maker.

Covenant's Chief Operating Officer, Sal Trovato, continued, "Covenant's founding principles are all about giving back. We've found a winning formula for our Fortune 500 clients regarding IT and cybersecurity recruiting. But we can't do this alone. The need for recruiters to be capable of effectively representing the qualifications of cybersecurity professionals and prospective employers continues to grow. ISRF is part of the solution."

The certification is now available. Click to register or find out more. 

To support their goals of improving the cybersecurity recruiting landscape, Covenant recently released its eXec-Factor Community. This community is an innovative  way to showcase IT and cybersecurity professionals' top-notch qualifications, credentials, and expertise. This community is designed to shine a spotlight on the cream of the crop in the IT and cybersecurity industry; the eXec-Factor Community is an innovative tool that enables hiring managers and recruiters to identify the most highly qualified candidates for their organization quickly.

To find out more or to join as a candidate, email [email protected]

About Covenant Technologies

Cybersecurity and IT recruitment are in the DNA of Covenant Technologies and what we do. We believe in offering the best recruiting and selection process in the cybersecurity and IT field, gained from our years of extensive hands-on knowledge at the forefront of the industry. When Fortune 500 companies have cybersecurity and IT recruitment needs, our experts use their knowledge, extensive networks, and experience to help them find the talent they need and deserve. Our name, Covenant, highlights our commitment to quality, accountability, data transparency, honesty, and fairness.

CEO, Casey Marquette, was recently selected as a member of the HR Forbes Council, a group of invitation-only communities created by Forbes and its partners for executives and industry leaders in various fields; members share their expertise, collaborate on best practices, and develop new solutions to the challenges facing HR professionals today.

Covenant Technologies has also been named a Top 10 Executive Recruitment Service Provider in 2023 by HR Tech Outlook Magazine. Covenant Technologies strives to connect cyber and information technology experts with diverse industries spanning various sectors. 

Press Contact: 

Casey Marquette, [email protected]

SOURCE Covenant Technologies

Also from this source

MARENE ALLISON, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON, JOINS THE BOARD OF ADVISORS AT COVENANT TECHNOLOGIES, A LEADING INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (IT) AND CYBERSECURITY STAFFING FIRM

FLORIDA-BASED COVENANT TECHNOLOGIES, A LEADING INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (IT) AND CYBER SECURITY STAFFING FIRM, RAISED OVER $20,000 FOR HURRICANE IAN FIRST RESPONDERS IN LEE COUNTY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.