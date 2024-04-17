Covenant Technologies Announces Strategic Alliance with Northeastern University's Center for Technology Management and Digital Leadership

TAMPA, Fla., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Technologies, a premier provider of staffing solutions in the IT and cybersecurity sectors, proudly unveils its membership and strategic alliance with Northeastern University's Center for Technology Management and Digital Leadership (CTMDL). This strategic collaboration represents a significant stride in addressing the growing lack of bench strength in the cybersecurity industry with an increasing need for higher-level talent.

At the heart of this collaboration lies a unique opportunity for individuals entering the MS in Strategic Technology Leadership Business School Program (STL) through Covenant's Strategic Alliance as a member of Northeastern's CTMDL. These individuals will receive a robust discount of 25%, an offer not accessible through direct access to Northeastern. Moreover, candidates must hold an undergraduate degree from an accredited institution and demonstrate a specific GPA, ensuring a standard of academic excellence within the program.

Casey Marquette, CEO at Covenant Technologies, expresses his excitement about the alliance, stating, "We are thrilled to unite forces with Northeastern University, an esteemed institution known for its academic excellence and forward-thinking approach. This strategic alliance positions Covenant alongside top-tier educational resources, empowering our clients to foster unparalleled talent and expertise in IT and cybersecurity. This positions our clients to effectively tackle the growing problem of a lack of high-level cybersecurity professionals by engaging with a program that is already renowned for its educational excellence."

In addition to the robust discount, the strategic alliance offers a wide array of initiatives aimed at enhancing professional development in the technology sector:

MS in Strategic Technology Leadership Business School Program (STL) : Tailored for mid-managers and above aspiring for executive positions, the STL program offers a unique blend of executive mentorship, immersive residencies, and interactive online learning. Students undergo rigorous training to develop executive and strategic skills, with a focus on roles like Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

: Tailored for mid-managers and above aspiring for executive positions, the STL program offers a unique blend of executive mentorship, immersive residencies, and interactive online learning. Students undergo rigorous training to develop executive and strategic skills, with a focus on roles like Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Specialized Executive Programs and Master Classes: Customized programs and master classes cater to various levels of employees and partners, providing valuable certifications from Northeastern University . These programs, led by industry mentors and Northeastern faculty, can be tailored in duration and delivery format to meet organizational needs.

Customized programs and master classes cater to various levels of employees and partners, providing valuable certifications from . These programs, led by industry mentors and faculty, can be tailored in duration and delivery format to meet organizational needs. Workforce CISO Services: Through collaboration with Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS), Northeastern University facilitates cyber employment opportunities for underserved populations, including veterans. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between skilled talent and industry demand, offering managed services and professional development training.

Through collaboration with Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS), facilitates cyber employment opportunities for underserved populations, including veterans. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between skilled talent and industry demand, offering managed services and professional development training. Corporate Membership and Alliance Relationships: CTMDL offers annual memberships to companies, granting access to mentors, educational discounts, technology updates, and research opportunities. Those with exclusive relationships benefit from co-branding opportunities and collaboration on joint ventures.

CTMDL offers annual memberships to companies, granting access to mentors, educational discounts, technology updates, and research opportunities. Those with exclusive relationships benefit from co-branding opportunities and collaboration on joint ventures. Digital Leaders Program: Executives seeking education in management in a digital world can enroll in the Digital Leaders Program, receiving personalized education and mentorship support. Graduates receive a certificate and lifetime membership in CTMDL.

The 25% discount for Covenant Strategic alliance entrants, combined with the comprehensive curriculum and resources provided by Northeastern University's CTMDL, makes this collaboration an unparalleled opportunity for professionals seeking to advance their careers in the IT and Cybersecurity sector.

For more information about Covenant Technologies and its partnership with Northeastern University's CTMDL, please contact Jin Hi Rheem at [email protected] and visit [ https://tmdl.center.northeastern.edu/ms-strategic-technology-leadership/ ].

About Covenant Technologies:

Covenant Technologies was named one of the "50 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2023" by CIO Bulletin. They are proud to be acknowledged for a commitment to innovation and excellence in the IT and cybersecurity recruitment space.

Covenant Technologies is a leading IT and cybersecurity talent acquisition and executive search firm known for its commitment to building lasting relationships with clients and candidates. With the introduction of Global IT and Cybersecurity Recruiting Services, Covenant Technologies aims to help organizations across sectors access specialized talent on an international scale, ensuring excellence and cost-effective solutions in IT and cybersecurity. Their team of experts is dedicated to helping clients navigate the evolving global talent landscape while maintaining the highest standards of excellence across sectors.

About Northeastern University's Center for Technology Management and Digital Leadership:

At the Northeastern University Center for Technology Management and Digital Leadership (CTMDL), we see first-hand that the relationship between business and technology grows ever closer. Accelerating changes created by cutting-edge technologies generate both opportunities and challenges for today's businesses of all industries and sizes.

Members at CTMDL receive access to the Center's vast educational resources and support. The Center's technology management programs are designed specifically for each member's company to meet their unique business goals.

Media Contact:

Jin Hi Rheem

Director of Strategic Partnerships & Corporate Relations

Northeastern University Center for Technology Management and Digital Leadership

[email protected]

(347) 335-7414

SOURCE Covenant Technologies