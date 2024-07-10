Covenant Technologies Unveils An Exclusive Opportunity for Selected Young Cybersecurity Talent to Attend the Tony Robbins' "Unleash the Power Within"

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Technologies is thrilled to announce a transformative opportunity for upcoming talent in the cybersecurity and IT industries. In an exciting move, the company will sponsor travel, lodging, and event access for select up-and-coming individuals to attend Tony Robbins' "Unleash the Power Within" in New York from November 14-17th, 2024.

This initiative extends beyond mere attendance; it's about unlocking potential and fostering growth among promising talents who might otherwise miss out on such a life-changing experience.

As a pioneer in global cybersecurity staffing, Covenant Technologies not only champions innovative solutions but embeds the spirit of giving back into its culture through its Covenant Cares program. The initiative reflects the company's dedication to sharing its journey of success by positively impacting aspiring professionals and the broader community.

Inspired by a pivotal event that reshaped his path, Casey Marquette, Covenant Technologies' CEO, emphasizes the personal significance of this initiative. "My experiences have taught me the transformative power of knowledge and mentorship. It's our mission to break down barriers for those eager to learn and grow but lack the resources to seize such opportunities," Marquette elaborates.

The selection process involves a nomination system, where esteemed Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) will put forward candidates demonstrating exceptional promise and needs, such as health conditions, impairments or financial hardships. Out of these nominations, 5-10 individuals will be chosen to embark on this transformative journey, with selections made based on potential impact and personal circumstances.

Covenant Technologies is eager to announce the selected candidates promptly and invites everyone to watch this space for updates on this groundbreaking 'first of its kind' program from Covenant Cares.

