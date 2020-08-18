Covenir Hires Robert Guarino as National Sales Manager for Insurance Outsourcing Services

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenir, an insurance business process outsourcing firm, is pleased to welcome Robert Guarino as its new National Sales Manager. In this role, Rob will develop relationships and service agreements with insurers and MGAs striving to scale their businesses without adding internal infrastructure.

Founded in 2015, Covenir has experienced exponential growth, thanks to its consistent delivery of high-quality back office insurance services, delivered by 100% onshore insurance professionals. "We're the outsourcing partner of choice for perfectionists," explains President and General Manager, David Squibb.

Guarino was chosen for this role based on his long track record of success with insurance and technology companies. He brings nearly 20 years of experience to the position. "Rob understands the industry and the challenges insurers face," says Squibb. "We feel quite confident that he will be a collaborative resource for our clients and can help take our company to the next level," he adds.

Covenir's clients are raving fans, which is exactly why Guarino was interested in the National Sales Manager position. "In the insurance industry, positive referrals are essential. I feel confident that the Covenir team will keep my clients – and their clients – very happy," Guarino says.

Covenir delivers technology-enabled insurance outsourcing services in six key areas: FNOL/Claims, Customer Support, Premium Services, Underwriting Support, Product Sales and Print/Virtual Mail Room. All services are meticulously tailored for to meet the Standard Operating Procedures of each insurer. With a flexible model that can grow with each insurer's evolving needs, Covenir has become the go-to partner for cost-effective insurance growth.

"We plug into each client's business model, emulate their brand and seamlessly perform to their standards. You won't find a more capable or proficient partner to support your insurance back office," says Squibb.

