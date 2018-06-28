CoventBridge Group Reinforces Their Dedication to Growth With The Addition Of A National Sales Executive

In his role as National Sales Executive reporting directly to Chief Client Officer, Stacy Hanson, Mr. Forde will be determining business opportunities by identifying prospects and evaluating their position in the industry to continue supporting CoventBridge Group's expansion efforts, while creating customized solutions to sell national programs in the property and casualty arena. Terry's expertise lies in researching and analyzing sales options that will significantly impact the company's success through aggressive sales leadership, the closing of key prospects and impactful account management.

"This is a great time to join CoventBridge Group. With their client focus, extreme transparency and dedication to growth, I will be empowered to align my goals with the company's growth initiatives," said Terry.

Mr. Forde comes to CoventBridge Group with a BS in Economics from Siena College and 28 years of combined management, sales and claims experience. He spent 10 years with MES Solutions, the nation's largest IME vendor, holding roles such as Assistant Vice President – National Account Management and Vice President – National Employer Sales and Business Development, where he grew the revenue trend significantly.

Other crucial roles that have given Terry the experience that will prove pivotal in his success here at CoventBridge Group include, Vice President of Sales & Marketing with ExamWorks Clinical Solutions, Director of Claims with Rose & Kiernan, and Assistant Vice President of Claims with AIG Insurance. In these roles Mr. Forde has strategically led many business development, sales and marketing initiatives.

CoventBridge Groups' Chief Client Officer, Stacy Hanson commented on Mr. Forde's role, "With our rapid growth as an organization, Terry Forde's efforts to further develop business partnerships will work in parallel with our operations team. His ability to research and analyze the market, targeting prospects that are attainable, will be fundamental in our continued growth as an organization."

CoventBridge's services include Surveillance, SIU and Compliance, Claims Investigations, Counter-Fraud Programs, Desktop Investigations, Social Media, Complex International Investigations and Vendor Management programs. For insurers wishing to streamline their investigative services into one consistent vendor-managed program, CoventBridge also provides scalable outsourcing alternatives, allowing a carrier to lower expenses and providing in-house management with time to focus on core business demands.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coventbridge-group-reinforces-their-dedication-to-growth-with-the-addition-of-a-national-sales-executive-300674090.html

SOURCE CoventBridge Group

Related Links

http://www.coventbridge.com

