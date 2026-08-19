Coventry City's Trophy Parade Extends LiveU's LIQ Beyond the Pitch

LiveU brings intelligent connectivity to football's biggest off-pitch moments, as LIQ makes its trophy parade debut ahead of the new season

HACKENSACK, N.J., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU has supported Coventry City FC and several other top-flight UK football clubs through one of their most demanding live production challenges of the year, the end-of-season trophy parade, delivering reliable connectivity from cities across the country to round out the 2025/26 season. Following their promotion to the Premier League after a 25 year hiatus, Coventry City's parade used LiveU IQ (LIQ™), the company's intelligent connectivity technology to continuously analyze available cellular bandwidth in real time and to automatically switch to the best-performing network to keep the feed live as conditions shifted.

LiveU at Coventry City FC

Across a number of the 2025/26 season parades, production teams called on the full range of LiveU's connectivity options, from standard cellular bonding to private 5G and satellite via Starlink, often combining several within a single parade to guarantee an uninterrupted feed as conditions changed street by street. At one parade, LiveU units were mounted aboard helicopters for a major UK broadcaster, extending live coverage alongside the ground-level celebrations, a further sign of how LiveU's technology is evolving to serve increasingly in-motion, unpredictable applications.

Building on that track record, LIQ is set to play a central role in top-flight football production for the 26/27 season which starts on Friday August 21, with leading UK clubs adopting the LU900Q with LIQ across their content operations. A further club has joined the new season roster and will use LIQ across pre-match and post-match coverage, training ground content, social media content, community outreach, press conferences, Under-21s and women's team fixtures, as well as major competition coverage.

"In many ways, the parades are a reflection of a wider shift already under way at top-tier clubs: a significant increase in digital-first, live production to provide fans with fully immersive experiences," says Matthew Stringer, Sales Director UK, LiveU. "Younger audiences in particular aren't just watching the game, they want behind-the-scenes access – the untold moments, and the beyond-the-game content that keeps them coming back. LiveU's technology allows clubs to be more proactive with their content and fan engagement, and LIQ is the next step in that evolution, giving clubs the same intelligent connectivity in unpredictable, off-pitch environments that they've come to rely on inside the stadium."

LIQ's growing role at club level follows its use on the international stage. At the 2026 World Football Championship, spanning 48 teams, 104 matches, 16 stadiums, and three countries, LIQ enhanced transmissions across US venues, building on performance gains already proven at the recent Winter Games, where it delivered 36% higher average bitrates. As the domestic season resumes this week, that same connectivity intelligence is moving into the heart of club-level production.

About LiveU

LiveU is the global leader in live IP-video solutions, transforming live video into real value. From breaking news and major sports events to enterprise communications and public safety, LiveU enables reliable and efficient live production and visual intelligence at scale. LiveU offers a comprehensive, modular IP-video EcoSystem spanning the entire live production workflow. Our solutions are powered by the resilient, low-latency LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol and further strengthened by LiveU IQ (LIQ™), which leverages AI–driven connectivity for optimal performance. With a strong focus on automation, LiveU reduces manual processes to help organizations deliver innovative, story-centric live productions – streamlining scheduling, content creation, ingest and orchestration. Supporting digital–first, hybrid and cloud–based workflows, LiveU provides flexible, scalable and future-proof solutions that support remote productions, on-premises/cloud integration, and multi-platform distribution. Actus Digital, a LiveU company, and the value leader in its space, combines quality assurance monitoring and compliance logging in a unified, affordable Actus X platform. Trusted by over 5,000 customers in more than 150 countries, LiveU is an American company, headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, and a multi-award winner. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

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SOURCE LiveU