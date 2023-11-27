Coventry Holdings of Minnesota Opens its 18th Suite Living Senior Care Community

News provided by

Suite Living Senior Care

27 Nov, 2023, 08:39 ET

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coventry Holdings of Minnesota ("Coventry"), a fully integrated owner / operator of high acuity senior care communities, is proud to announce the opening of its 18th Suite Living Senior Care community ("Suite Living").

"We are proud and excited to be opening our 18th Suite Living community in order to be able to further serve the needs of the senior citizens in our communities," said Tim C. Eppler, a partner at Coventry.

The floor plan for each Suite Living community is identical, offering a 21,500-sf single story residence that provides 32 single occupant care suites serving both Assisted Living and Memory Care needs. 

All Suite Living Senior Care communities are owned by Coventry and professionally managed by Suite Living Senior Care Inc, a wholly owned division of Coventry.

All Suite Living communities are located in highly visible suburban sites throughout the Minneapolis / St Paul submarket. The communities are developed on a regional basis, with 6-8 communities developed and operated in each region. Coventry currently has 18 operating Suite Living communities with another 6 new communities slated to break ground in late 2023 and throughout 2024.

For more information on the Suite Living Senior Care communities, please visit https://www.suitelivingseniorcare.com/our-suites.

Please direct inquiries to:
Tim C. Eppler, Partner
Coventry Holdings of Minnesota
916-390-0016
[email protected]

SOURCE Suite Living Senior Care

