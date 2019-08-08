Coventry Named No. 1 Leader in Life Settlement Industry

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coventry, a leading provider of life settlement policies, remains No. 1 in the industry according to an article released by The Deal titled, "Market Grew 28% Last Year Due to Consumer-Direct Business."

The article evaluated providers based on recent industry updates and company performance noting that Coventry, with its affiliate Life Equity, owns 41 percent of the market share with over 1,000 settlements as of 2018, a 28.5 percent increase from 2017. Working endlessly to bridge the gap between policy providers, Coventry makes it simple for policyowners to understand the benefits while ensuring the right decision is made for each specific client based on their needs.

"It is with great excitement that Coventry is named the top performing life settlement provider in the market for the fourth year in a row," says Reid Buerger, CEO of Coventry. "Our industry-leading personal approach provides customers with the ability to fully trust the advice given because we are transparent and thoughtful along the way. Through the continued traction Coventry has seen over the years, we know our direct-to-consumer model makes all the difference."

As the No. 1 leader in policies purchased, Coventry prides themselves on being an advocate for its customers leading them to the appropriate, smartest choice when it comes to selling life insurance policies. To learn more about Coventry's offerings, please visit www.coventry.com.

About Coventry

For over 35 years, Coventry has redefined the insurance industry. By uniquely bridging insurance and capital markets, Coventry created the secondary market for life insurance and pioneered the resulting life settlement industry. Coventry's efforts have delivered more than $4 billion to policyowners and opened a wealth of opportunities for consumers, financial professionals and institutional investors alike.

Today, Coventry continues to drive the industry forward. Coventry's deep experience combined with a fierce commitment to consumer rights makes Coventry the clear market leader, a position we use to continually raise industry standards and expand consumer choice. To learn more about Coventry, please visit www.coventry.com.

