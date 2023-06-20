Coventry Ranks #1 in Life Settlement Market for 2022

News provided by

Coventry

20 Jun, 2023, 14:19 ET

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coventry, the creator of the secondary market for life insurance, once again ranks first for life settlements in 2022 by both number and value, according to financial publication The Deal. The league tables published by The Deal are a comprehensive review of secondary market life settlement transactions. Coventry companies have held the top spot each year since the rankings were first published in 2013.

Coventry and its affiliate, Life Equity, bought more than 1,500 policies in 2022––over three times as many policies as its closest competitor, and more than 52% of all life settlement transactions. Coventry also led the league tables by value and total investment, purchasing more than $1.9 billion in policies.

"The remarkable success we continue to have is evidence of the dedication of our talented team and our commitment to helping life insurance policyowners. We're proud of the fact that Coventry has helped thousands of seniors improve their lives, providing more than $5 billion to those who no longer have a need for their policies," said Reid Buerger, CEO of Coventry.

As the leading buyer of life insurance policies, as well as the largest provider of education to financial advisors and policyowners, Coventry works to raise awareness that life insurance is a valuable asset and that policy appraisals are an integral part of financial planning.

About Coventry
Coventry is the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance. For more than 20 years, we have been driving the industry forward and expanding opportunities for life insurance policyowners. Coventry's deep experience combined with a fierce commitment to consumer rights makes Coventry the clear market leader, a position we use to raise industry standards and expand consumer choice. To date, we have delivered more than $5.4 billion to policyowners who no longer have a need for their policies. To learn more about Coventry, please visit Coventry.com.

SOURCE Coventry

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.