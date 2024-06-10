Coventry Ranks #1 in Life Settlement Market in 2023

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coventry, the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance, continues to rank first in the life settlement industry for both total number of policies purchased and total face value, according to industry league tables. The league tables, published by financial publication The Deal, are a comprehensive review of secondary market life settlement transactions. Coventry companies have held the top spot each year since the rankings were first published in 2013.

Coventry and its affiliate, Life Equity, purchased over 1,600 policies in 2023––more than all other life settlement providers combined.

"It's always an honor to be recognized in the league tables," said Reid Buerger, CEO of Coventry. "Being number one has been ingrained in Coventry's DNA since we created the industry, long before the league tables were put in place. Our commitment to educating policyowners of the enormous value of their life insurance policies, along with our unwavering dedication to driving the industry forward, has enabled us to provide more than $5.7 billion to those who no longer have a need for their policies."

As the leading buyer of life insurance policies, as well as the largest provider of education to financial advisors and policyowners, Coventry works to raise awareness that life insurance is a valuable asset and that policy appraisals are an integral part of financial planning.

About Coventry

Coventry is the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance. For more than 20 years, we have been driving the industry forward and expanding opportunities for life insurance policyowners. Coventry's deep experience combined with a fierce commitment to consumer rights makes Coventry the clear market leader, a position we use to raise industry standards and expand consumer choice. To date, we have delivered more than $5.7 billion to policyowners who no longer have a need for their policies. To learn more about Coventry, please visit Coventry.com.

