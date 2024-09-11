Coveo Announces New Integration with Salesforce Data Cloud

Entreprises can now benefit from seamless access to diverse data across every Salesforce application and workflow

SAN FRANCISCO and MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leading enterprise AI platform that brings AI search and generative AI to every point–of-experience, today announced a new integration with Salesforce Data Cloud to provide enterprises with enhanced access to all relevant data across the Salesforce ecosystem.

This new integration enhances experiences for Salesforce's Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Experience Cloud, providing secure access to a wider range of enterprise data sources and engagement data from Coveo-powered search experiences. Large enterprises with complex data sources and requirements for high degrees of relevance and generative answering precision will gain significant advantages.

"Precise answers in service interactions help reduce service costs and improve customer satisfaction. This can be challenging for large enterprises that have a high volume of content sources and serve a diverse customer base. Coveo's extensive connectivity to content sources and its capability to add relevance to this content is a key enabler for enterprise customers with complex search requirements within Service," said Kishan Chetan, EVP & GM of Service Cloud at Salesforce.

What's new with the Coveo AI integration with Data Cloud:

Enhancing Salesforce Platform with External Content: Integrates external data sources into Salesforce Platform via Coveo, enhancing the contextual depth and precision of AI-driven insights, leading to more accurate and impactful responses.

Integrates external data sources into Salesforce Platform via Coveo, enhancing the contextual depth and precision of AI-driven insights, leading to more accurate and impactful responses. Unified, Secured Data Access and Integration: Leverages Coveo's indexing capabilities and security to seamlessly inject previously siloed enterprise content into Salesforce experiences via Data Cloud, ensuring continuous, up-to-date insights across the Salesforce ecosystem.

Leverages Coveo's indexing capabilities and security to seamlessly inject previously siloed enterprise content into Salesforce experiences via Data Cloud, ensuring continuous, up-to-date insights across the Salesforce ecosystem. Robust Analytics: Offers comprehensive analytics across many touchpoints in both platforms to easily track interactions for better decision-making.

"Coveo has collaborated closely with Salesforce globally for more than a decade," said Laurent Simoneau, President and CTO at Coveo. "Integrating Coveo with Salesforce creates a powerful synergy, especially beneficial for large enterprises with complex content ecosystems. The complementary strengths of Coveo's robust indexing and relevance capabilities with Salesforce Data Cloud enable businesses to effortlessly access external data sources securely, enhancing performance and adding value across all Salesforce Clouds. This integration establishes a new benchmark for enterprise data unification and elevates the customer experience."

Coveo's extensive and secure connectivity to diverse content sources, coupled with its capability to process vast volumes of content is a key enabler for enterprise customers with complex requirements. Including Coveo indexed content and engagement data into Data Cloud grants enterprise customers access to additional relevant content right at the heart of their Salesforce-driven experiences. This is particularly critical for large enterprises, where precision across highly diverse interactions is paramount.

Customers interested in learning more can visit Coveo at Dreamforce booth 1426 and attend Coveo's Dreamforce presentation with customer F5 entitled, "Thrive with AI. Get Real GenAI Results" on September 18th at 12:00pm PDT in Moscone North, LL, Campground, Theater 2.

About Coveo

We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person, that experiences are today's competitive front line, a make or break for every business. We also believe that remarkable experiences not only enhance user satisfaction but also yield significant gains for enterprises. That is what we call the AI-experience advantage – the degree to which the content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their needs, intent, preferences, context, and behavior, resulting in superior business outcomes.

To realize this AI-experience advantage at scale, enterprises require a robust, spinal and composable infrastructure capable of unifying content securely and delivering AI search, AI recommendations, true personalization, and a trusted generative experience at every touchpoint with each individual customer, partner and employee.

Coveo is dedicated to bringing this advantage to every point-of-experience, using powerful data and AI models to transform the enterprise in commerce, customer service, website and workplace.

The Coveo platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedⓇ App, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member and a Genesys AppFoundry ISV Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

