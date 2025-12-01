Coveo Introduces RAG-as-a-Service for AWS Agentic AI Services

Enterprise-ready foundation integrates with AWS agentic AI services through a Coveo-hosted MCP Server, helping ensure every agentic response is factual, contextual, and compliant

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Coveo , the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class AI-search and generative experiences, today announced Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG)-as-a-Service for AWS agentic AI services through a Coveo-hosted MCP Server, a new cloud-native offering designed to bring more precision, security, and scalability to enterprise generative AI.

Built on Coveo's decade of experience delivering Search-as-a-Service, this new offering allows organizations to seamlessly ground AWS agentic AI services including Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Amazon Bedrock Agents and Amazon Quick Suite in their organizational knowledge using the new Coveo hosted MCP Server.

"While LLMs have become widely available, their enterprise value depends on relevance, how effectively they can ground responses in factual, secure, and permission-aware data," said Sebastien Paquet, vice president of AI strategy, Coveo. "With our RAG-as-a-Service offering, developers and enterprises can move faster, focus on innovation, and leave the retrieval complexity to us, the experts in enterprise relevance."

The new Coveo RAG-as-a-Service offering is delivered through a set of configurable tools available in a fully managed MCP Server:

Passage Retrieval – Returns the most relevant pieces of enterprise knowledge to ground LLM prompts.

Answer – Generates precise answers from an organization's own data, powered by Amazon Nova.

Search – Retrieves ranked search results for context and exploration.

Fetch – Provides complete document text for complex reasoning tasks and deep research.

"The new Coveo RAG-as-a-Service offering helps connect AWS agentic AI services to enterprise-grade retrieval," said Eric Immermann, practice director for search and retrieval, Perficient. "By combining Coveo's proven relevance platform with models delivered via Amazon Bedrock, enterprises can deploy secure, grounded, and high-performing GenAI applications in record time."

At AWS re:Invent, Coveo is showcasing permission-aware RAG-as-a-Service with the Coveo hosted MCP Server, supporting secure and scalable grounding of Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and Amazon Quick Suite. Invitation-only early access will be offered to developers who want to accelerate their GenAI or AI Agents projects with an enterprise-ready foundation that enables secure AI relevance and integrates with AWS agentic AI services.

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog , and following Coveo on LinkedIn and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "might", "will", "achieve", "occur", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "target", "opportunity", "strategy", "scheduled", "outlook", "forecast", "projection", or "prospect", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.