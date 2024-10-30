Coveo joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program, bringing market-leading AI search, recommendations and generative experiences to enterprise customers

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leading enterprise AI platform that brings AI search and generative AI to every point–of-experience, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

"By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, enterprise customers will now have access to our AI experts and industry-leading search, recommendation and generative answering capabilities," said John Grosshans, Chief Revenue Officer at Coveo. "We're streamlining our ability to deliver industry-leading AI and generative AI solutions to customers worldwide by working with AWS field sellers and providing access to simplified transactions in AWS Marketplace."

With over a decade of AI innovation, Coveo helps enterprises bring relevance, personalization and generative experiences to every touchpoint. Whether for ecommerce, customer service, websites, or workplace applications, Coveo's AI search, recommendations, and relevance-augmented generative answering deliver relevant and accurate information securely at scale.

With generative AI (GenAI), Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) lets enterprises ground large language models (LLMs) in their own data, but retrieval—the hardest part—requires pulling accurate, relevant information from vast, fragmented and secure sources. This process is key to ensuring AI-generated responses offer a high degree of relevance and precision, from current data, securely across all digital experiences. Last month, Coveo launched its Relevance-Augmented Passage Retrieval API, enabling enterprises to integrate advanced AI retrieval into their LLM applications for more accurate, secure, and relevant answers based on their own secure knowledge. Access to Coveo's unified index, AI search and relevance capabilities, will make it easier for enterprises to accelerate their development of GenAI applications by leveraging Coveo's new API.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Coveo with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Coveo participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of its solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Coveo enterprise customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Learn more here.

About Coveo

We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person. That experiences are today's competitive front line, a make or break for every business. We also believe that remarkable experiences not only enhance user satisfaction but also yield significant gains for enterprises. That is what we call the AI-Experience Advantage – the degree to which the content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns dynamically with their needs, intent, preferences, context, and behavior, resulting in superior business outcomes.

To realize this AI-Experience Advantage at scale, enterprises require a robust, spinal and composable infrastructure capable of unifying content securely and delivering AI search, AI recommendations, true personalization, and a trusted generative experience at every touchpoint with each individual customer, partner and employee.

Coveo is dedicated to bringing this advantage to every point-of-experience, using powerful data and AI models to transform the enterprise in commerce, customer service, website and workplace.

The Coveo platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP Endorsed® App, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner and a Genesys AppFoundry ISV Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

