Coveo partners with Shopify to bring scalable AI search and generative commerce experiences to enterprise customers

Coveo partners with Shopify, offering their large-scale enterprise customers AI search, personalized recommendations, generative answering and margin optimization for superior shopper experiences.

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leading enterprise AI platform that brings AI Search and generative AI to every point–of-experience, announced today that Coveo has partnered with Shopify to bring its commerce AI capabilities to Shopify enterprise customers.

"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter between Coveo and Shopify, and we're committing the full weight of our search, data science and commerce intelligence expertise behind it," said Louis Tetu, CEO and Chairman at Coveo. "As Shopify expands further into enterprise B2B and B2C commerce, Coveo brings a powerful and scalable AI search platform to handle the complexities of personalization and revenue optimization across sizeable catalogs and large shopper audiences. Shopify enterprise merchants will be empowered with proven AI models and expert-driven insights that not only enhance product discovery but also optimize operational efficiency—delivering higher revenue and margins from every shopper interaction. This partnership between two globally recognized Canadian commerce tech leaders is about delivering on-going innovation and long-term value, enabling Shopify enterprise customers to thrive in a fast-evolving digital and AI landscape."

Coveo will give Shopify enterprise merchants the ability to manage AI models and strategies for search relevance and semantic precision, personalization, recommendations and generative shopper experiences, enabling AI-powered product discovery and dynamic session optimization that drives higher conversion, revenue and margins within large scale and complex B2B, B2C and D2C businesses.

"The partnership between Coveo and Shopify is a perfect alignment of two cutting-edge platforms built to power the future of enterprise commerce," said Laurent Simoneau, Co-Founder, President and CTO at Coveo. "Shopify's state-of-the-art composable architecture, combined with Coveo's AI-first, API-first modern platform, creates a unique synergy that will empower retailers to grow with confidence. Our strength lies in delivering relevance at scale—whether for complex B2B commerce operations or dynamic B2C or D2C environments."

By implementing Coveo, Shopify merchants will have access to the following:

Search: Query suggestions, personalized 1:1 results, partial part # match, fitment and cross-reference lookups, powered by powerful AI and semantics.

Query suggestions, personalized 1:1 results, partial part # match, fitment and cross-reference lookups, powered by powerful AI and semantics. Personalization: Exceed customer expectations with real-time individualized AI-powered search results creating a relevant experience for known or anonymous visitors.

Exceed customer expectations with real-time individualized AI-powered search results creating a relevant experience for known or anonymous visitors. Recommendations: Product and content recommendations augmented in-session based on real-time shopper behavior and intent cues, using deep learning models.

Product and content recommendations augmented in-session based on real-time shopper behavior and intent cues, using deep learning models. Indexing: Unified indexing that enables effortless product discovery, regardless of catalog complexity. Supporting over 40 million products and 100 million pieces of content.

Unified indexing that enables effortless product discovery, regardless of catalog complexity. Supporting over 40 million products and 100 million pieces of content. Generative Experiences: Guided advisory experiences educating customers on products and putting retailers' content to work in the discovery journey.

Guided advisory experiences educating customers on products and putting retailers' content to work in the discovery journey. AI and ML Models: Layers of powerful AI models that deliver an end-to-end solution for your shopper journey; from query suggestions to personalized and business-aware ranking.

Layers of powerful AI models that deliver an end-to-end solution for your shopper journey; from query suggestions to personalized and business-aware ranking. Merchandising and insights: intuitive controls to schedule campaigns, drive experimentation and apply business rules on top of AI.

For Shopify customers that would like to learn more about integrating Coveo into their commerce store, click here.

About Coveo

We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person. That experiences are today's competitive front line, a make or break for every business. We also believe that remarkable experiences not only enhance user satisfaction but also can be optimized with AI to yield significant gains for enterprises. That is what we call the AI-Experience Advantage – the degree to which the content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns dynamically with their needs, intent, preferences, context, and behavior, while controlling superior business outcomes.

To realize this AI-Experience Advantage at scale, enterprises require a robust, spinal and composable infrastructure capable of unifying content securely and delivering AI search, AI recommendations, true personalization, and a trusted generative experience at every touchpoint with each individual customer, partner and employee.

Coveo is dedicated to bringing this advantage to every point-of-experience, using powerful data and AI models to transform the enterprise in commerce, customer service, website and workplace.

The Coveo platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP Endorsed® App, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner and a Genesys AppFoundry ISV Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

