Coveo Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

SaaS Subscription Revenue(1) of $35.9 million

Best fourth quarter new business bookings performance in Company history

Robust Commerce momentum, driving ~60% of new business, including the largest new customer win in Company history

Coveo reports in U.S. dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")

MONTREAL, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class search and generative experiences, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026 ended March 31, 2026.

"Fiscal 2026 marked another year of meaningful progress for Coveo as organizations increasingly turned to our platform to power AI-driven digital experiences," said Laurent Simoneau, Co-Founder and CEO of Coveo. "We closed the year with the strongest fourth quarter new business performance in our history, including another landmark enterprise win representing the largest new customer deal in our history for the second consecutive quarter. The momentum we continue to see across our Generative AI and Commerce offerings reinforces the increasingly strategic role our platform plays for large global enterprises."

"As enterprises accelerate their AI initiatives, Coveo's position as an agnostic intelligence layer for modern digital experiences has become increasingly strategic," said Louis Têtu, Executive Chairman of Coveo. "Organizations are increasingly focused on deploying AI solutions that are trusted, scalable, and capable of delivering measurable business outcomes across customer and employee experiences. Coveo is uniquely positioned to help enterprises operationalize AI at scale."

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Summary Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes our financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026:

In millions of U.S. dollars, except as otherwise indicated Q4 2026 Q4 2025 Change FY2026 FY2025 Change SaaS Subscription Revenue(1) $35.9 $32.6 10 % $142.5 126.6 13 % Coveo core Platform(2) $35.9 $31.6 14 % $139.8 $121.3 15 % Qubit Platform(3) - $1.0 (100 %) $2.8 $5.3 (48 %) Total revenue $37.4 $34.4 9 % $148.3 $133.3 11 % Gross margin 78 % 79 % (1 %) 78 % 79 % (1 %) Product gross margin 80 % 82 % (2 %) 81 % 82 % (1 %) Net loss ($2.3) ($6.3) 64 % ($28.9) ($13.8) (110 %) Adjusted EBITDA(4) $0.8 $0.7 14 % ($0.8) $1.0 (180 %) Cash flows from operating activities $13.7 $6.8 102 % $10.5 $11.1 (5 %)

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are relative to the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, unless otherwise stated)

SaaS Subscription Revenue (1) of $35.9 million, an increase of 10% compared to $32.6 million in the prior period. With the full deprecation of the legacy Qubit platform, all SaaS Subscription Revenue came from the Coveo core Platform (2) , which saw an increase in SaaS Subscription Revenue of 14% compared to the prior period.

of $35.9 million, an increase of 10% compared to $32.6 million in the prior period. With the full deprecation of the legacy Qubit platform, all SaaS Subscription Revenue came from the Coveo core Platform , which saw an increase in SaaS Subscription Revenue of 14% compared to the prior period. Total revenue was $37.4 million compared to $34.4 million, an increase of 9%.

Gross margin was 78% and Product gross margin was 80%, compared to 79% and 82%, respectively, in the prior period.

Operating loss was $3.6 million compared to $7.6 million. Net loss was $2.3 million compared to $6.3 million in the prior period.

Adjusted EBITDA (4) was $0.8 million compared to $0.7 million in the prior period.

was $0.8 million compared to $0.7 million in the prior period. Cash flows from operating activities was $13.7 million compared to $6.8 million in the prior period.

Cash and cash equivalents were $101.9 million as of March 31, 2026.

Net Expansion Rate (1) was 100% as of March 31, 2026, and 103% excluding customer attrition from customers using the legacy Qubit platform (5) .

was 100% as of March 31, 2026, and 103% excluding customer attrition from customers using the legacy Qubit platform . For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company repurchased for cancellation a total of 1,876,500 subordinate voting shares at a weighted average price of C$6.08 per share, for a total consideration of $8.4 million.

Full Year Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are relative to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, unless otherwise stated)

SaaS Subscription Revenue (1) of $142.5 million, an increase of 13% compared to $126.6 million. Within this, SaaS Subscription Revenue for Coveo's core Platform (2) was $139.8 million, an increase of 15%.

of $142.5 million, an increase of 13% compared to $126.6 million. Within this, SaaS Subscription Revenue for Coveo's core Platform was $139.8 million, an increase of 15%. Total revenue was $148.3 million compared to $133.3 million, an increase of 11%.

Gross margin was 78% and Product gross margin was 81%, compared to 79% and 82%, respectively, in the prior period.

Operating loss was $27.4 million compared to $25.9 million, and net loss was $28.9 million compared to a net loss of $13.8 million in the prior period.

Adjusted EBITDA (4) was ($0.8) million compared to $1.0 million last year.

was ($0.8) million compared to $1.0 million last year. Cash flows from operating activities was $10.5 million compared to $11.1 million in the prior year.

For the fiscal year ended March 31,2026, the Company repurchased for cancellation a total of 4,423,978 subordinate voting shares at a weighted average price of C$6.83 per share for total consideration of $22.0 million.

Other Business and Subsequent Developments:

Record fourth quarter new business bookings performance Coveo saw strong new business bookings from both new and existing customers, with particularly strong traction in new customer acquisition. Commerce remained Coveo's fastest growing use case, with nearly 60% of total new business bookings, with notable strength in complex B2B multi-product offering. Coveo continues to build momentum in the manufacturing and distribution industry, adding several leading global brands during the quarter, including a Global 1000 industrial manufacturer representing the largest new customer win in the Company's history. Coveo's SAP partnership remains a high growth and efficient channel for new customer acquisition. Enterprise adoption of Coveo's Generative AI solutions continued to accelerate during the quarter, as customers expanded production-scale AI deployments across multiple use cases. Year-over-year, the Company's Generative AI customer count nearly doubled, and SaaS ACV attributable to Coveo Generative AI solutions now represents 13% of our total SaaS ACV. New and existing customer wins included: Palo Alto Networks, Anglepoint, Unimax, Ellucian, Ateko, Intuit, Deloitte, Perficient, Groupe Legault, the Australian Taxation Office and several others.

Ongoing focus on innovation Launched Coveo Conversational Product Discovery, integrating AI-powered natural language conversations directly into commerce search to enhance product discovery. The solution enables context-aware recommendations, faster path to purchase, and improved conversion, while preserving merchandising control and search performance, helping retailers turn exploration into revenue. Announced hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that enables secure integration between enterprise content and supporting interoperability between Coveo and the growing ecosystem of AI assistants and agent frameworks. The solution simplifies data connectivity, supports agentic AI workflows, and positions Coveo as a key layer for scalable enterprise AI adoption.

Other business updates Bell and Coveo announced a strategic sovereign AI partnership integrating Coveo's AI-Relevance Platform into Bell AI Fabric to deliver secure, compliant AI solutions for governments and regulated industries. The collaboration aims to modernize digital services, enhance productivity, and keep data and AI operations within Canada, supporting a domestic, secure AI ecosystem. The company hired a new Chief Sales Officer to lead the North American new customer team. This individual is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of software sales experience, including executive roles at some of the largest software companies in the world. He is expected to join Coveo in June.



Financial Outlook

Expectations for SaaS Subscription Revenue(1), Total Revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA(4) for Q1 FY'27 and the Full Year FY'27 are as follows:



Q1 FY'27 FY'27 SaaS Subscription Revenue(1) $37.1 – $37.6 million $154.0 – $158.0 million Total Revenue $38.2 – $38.7 million $160.0 – $164.0 million Adjusted EBITDA(4) ($1.5) – ($0.5) million $2.0 - $7.0 million

The company expects to deliver operating cash flows of more than $10 million for the full fiscal year.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Coveo's outlook constitutes "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is provided for the purpose of, among other things, assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected financial results, as well as our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook, and in obtaining a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Investors and others are cautioned that it may not be appropriate for other purposes. Please refer to the "Forward-Looking Information" and "Financial Outlook Assumptions" sections below for additional information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements and a description of the assumptions underlying same.

Q4 and Full Year Conference Call and Webcast Information

Coveo will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2026. The call will be hosted by Laurent Simoneau, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Louis Têtu, Executive Chairman and Karine Hamel, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call: https://emportal.ink/4f2453I

Use the link above to join the conference call without operator assistance. If you prefer to have operator assistance, please dial: 1-888-699-1199 Live Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/po2a47QWb9R Webcast Replay: ir.coveo.com under the "News & Events" section

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios

Coveo's audited annual consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The information presented in this press release includes non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, namely (i) Adjusted EBITDA; (ii) Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Product Gross Profit, and Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit (collectively referred to as our "Adjusted Gross Profit Measures"); (iii) Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Product Gross Margin, and Adjusted Professional Services Gross Margin (collectively referred to as our "Adjusted Gross Margin Measures"); (iv) Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses, Adjusted Research and Product Development Expenses, and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses (collectively referred to as our "Adjusted Operating Expense Measures"); and (v) Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses (%), Adjusted Research and Product Development Expenses (%), and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses (%) (collectively referred to as our "Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures"). These measures and ratios are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures and ratios are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the company's results of operations from management's perspective.

Accordingly, these measures and ratios should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the company's financial information reported under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA, the Adjusted Gross Profit Measures, the Adjusted Gross Margin Measures, the Adjusted Operating Expense Measures, and the Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures and ratios of the company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in Coveo's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures and ratios. The company's management also believes that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures and ratios in the evaluation of issuers. Coveo's management uses non-IFRS financial measures and ratios in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, and to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts.

See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios" section of our MD&A for the year ended March 31, 2026, which is available as of the date hereof under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of these measures. Please refer to the financial tables appended to this press release for additional information including a reconciliation of (i) Adjusted EBITDA to net loss; (ii) Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit; (iii) Adjusted Product Gross Profit to product gross profit; (iv) Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit to professional services gross profit; (v) Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses to sales and marketing expenses; (vi) Adjusted Research and Product Development Expenses to research and product development expenses; and (vii) Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses to general and administrative expenses.

Key Performance Indicators

This press release refers to "SaaS Subscription Revenue" and "Net Expansion Rate". They are key performance indicators and operating metrics used in Coveo's industry. We monitor our key performance indicators to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions. Our key performance indicators provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. Certain of our key performance indicators are measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and cannot be reconciled to a directly comparable IFRS measure. Our key performance indicators may be calculated and designated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other companies.

"SaaS Subscription Revenue" means the company's SaaS subscription revenue, as presented in our financial statements in accordance with IFRS.

"Net Expansion Rate" is calculated by considering a cohort of customers at the end of the period 12 months prior to the end of the period selected and dividing the SaaS Annualized Contract Value ("SaaS ACV", as defined below) attributable to that cohort at the end of the current period selected, by the SaaS ACV attributable to that cohort at the beginning of the period 12 months prior to the end of the period selected. Expressed as a percentage, the ratio (i) excludes any SaaS ACV from new customers added during the 12 months preceding the end of the period selected; (ii) includes incremental SaaS ACV made to the cohort over the 12 months preceding the end of the period selected; (iii) is net of the SaaS ACV from any customers whose subscriptions terminated or decreased over the 12 months preceding the end of the period selected; and (iv) is currency neutral and as such, excludes the effect of currency variation.

In this section and throughout this press release, "SaaS Annualized Contract Value" means the SaaS annualized contract value of a customer's commitments calculated based on the terms of that customer's subscriptions, and represents the committed annualized subscription amount as of the measurement date.

Please also refer to the "Key Performance Indicators" section of our latest MD&A, which is available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for additional details on the abovementioned key performance indicators.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to Coveo's "financial outlook" (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) and related assumptions (as set forth below and elsewhere in this press release) for the three months ending June 30, 2026 and the year ending March 31, 2027 (for greater certainty, for operating cash flows, solely the year ending March 31, 2027) collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "might", "will", "achieve", "occur", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "target", "opportunity", "strategy", "scheduled", "outlook", "forecast", "projection", or "prospect", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates, and assumptions (including those discussed under "Financial Outlook Assumptions" below and those discussed immediately hereunder) that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, actual results may vary from the forward-looking information contained herein. Certain assumptions made in preparing the forward-looking information contained in herein include, without limitation (and in addition to those discussed under "Financial Outlook Assumptions" below): our ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and implement our growth strategy; our ability to attract new customers, both domestically and internationally; our ability to expand our relationships with existing customers, and have existing customers renew their subscriptions; the success of our efforts to expand our product portfolio and market reach; our ability to maintain successful strategic relationships with partners and other third parties; market awareness and acceptance of enterprise artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions in general and our products in particular; the market penetration of our generative AI and other new solutions, both with new and existing customers, and our ability to continue to capture the AI opportunities; assumptions regarding our future capital requirements, and availability of capital generally; the accuracy of our estimates of market opportunity, growth forecasts, and expectations around operating cash flows; our success in identifying and evaluating, as well as financing and integrating, any acquisitions, partnerships, or joint ventures; the significant influence of our principal shareholders; our ability to generate pipeline, and to convert pipeline into bookings, and the timeframe thereof; and our ability to execute on our expansion and growth plans more generally. Moreover, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to macro-economic uncertainties and the risk factors described under "Risk Factors" in the company's most recently filed Annual Information Form and under "Key Factors Affecting our Performance" in the company's most recently filed MD&A, both available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

You should not rely on this forward-looking information, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by this forward-looking information as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Additional information will also be set forth in other public filings that we make available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca from time to time. The forward-looking information provided in this press release relates only to events or information as of the date hereof, and is expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Financial Outlook Assumptions

Our financial outlook under the "Financial Outlook" section above and elsewhere in this press release is based on several assumptions, including the following, in addition to those set forth under the "Financial Outlook" section above and under the "Forward-Looking Information" section above:

Ongoing strength in bookings performance through the end of fiscal 2027.

Maintaining gross retention rates (6) at their expected levels.

at their expected levels. Achieving expected levels of sales of SaaS subscriptions to new and existing customers, including the timing of those sales between the first and second half, as well as expected levels of renewals of SaaS subscriptions with existing customers.

Achieving expected levels of implementations and other sources of professional services revenue.

Maintaining planned levels of operating margin represented by our Adjusted Gross Profit Measures (4) and Adjusted Gross Margin Measures (7) .

and Adjusted Gross Margin Measures . Customer buying behaviors remaining consistent with behaviors observed during fiscal year 2026, including as it relates to customer spending and sales cycle length.

Our ability to attract and retain key personnel required to achieve our plans.

Foreign exchange rates environment remaining consistent with end of fiscal year 2026 levels, and similar or better inflation rates, interest rates, customer spending, and other macro-economic conditions.

Our ability to collect from our customers as planned, and to otherwise manage our cash inflows (including government grants and tax credits) and outflows as we currently expect.

Expected financial performance as measured by our Adjusted Operating Expense Measures (4) and Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures (7) .

and Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures . Our ability to continue to successfully manage expenses in line with our plans.

Our financial outlook does not include the impact of acquisitions that may be announced or closed from time to time.

Notes to this press release:

(1) SaaS Subscription Revenue and Net Expansion Rate are Key Performance Indicators of Coveo. Please see the "Key Performance Indicators" section above. (2) SaaS Subscription Revenue earned in connection with subscriptions by customers to the Coveo core Platform for the period, and thus excluding revenue from subscriptions to the legacy Qubit platform. (3) SaaS Subscription Revenue earned through subscriptions to the legacy Qubit platform for the period covered. (4) The Adjusted Gross Profit Measures, the Adjusted Operating Expense Measures, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures which may not be comparable to similar measures or ratios used by other companies. Please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios" section above and the reconciliation tables within this release. (5) Net Expansion Rate excluding the effect of SaaS ACV attributable to subscriptions to the legacy Qubit platform. (6) Gross retention rate ("GRR") is generally calculated for a period by subtracting SaaS ACV contractions and losses over the period selected from SaaS ACV at the beginning of the period selected and dividing the result by the SaaS ACV from the beginning of the period selected. We use GRR to provide insight into the company's success in retaining existing customers. (7) The Adjusted Gross Margin Measures, the Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures, and Adjusted Product Gross Margin are non-IFRS ratios. Please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios" section above and the reconciliation tables within this release.

About Coveo



Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.



Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)















Three months ended

March 31,

Year ended

March 31,

2026 2025

2026 2025

$ $

$ $ Revenue









SaaS subscription 35,896 32,616

142,540 126,631 Coveo core Platform 35,896 31,605

139,757 121,329 Qubit Platform - 1,011

2,783 5,302 Professional services 1,542 1,734

5,799 6,641 Total revenue 37,438 34,350

148,339 133,272











Cost of revenue









SaaS subscription 7,106 5,862

27,002 22,969 Professional services 1,310 1,385

5,668 5,424 Total cost of revenue 8,416 7,247

32,670 28,393 Gross profit 29,022 27,103

115,669 104,879











Operating expenses









Sales and marketing 16,596 15,734

71,481 59,615 Research and product development 9,197 8,537

39,722 35,904 General and administrative 5,451 5,819

26,055 25,424 Depreciation of property and equipment 391 582

1,949 2,567 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 474 3,612

1,865 5,817 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 541 381

2,039 1,472 Total operating expenses 32,650 34,665

143,111 130,799 Operating loss (3,628) (7,562)

(27,442) (25,920)











Net financial revenue (640) (1,023)

(3,650) (5,063) Foreign exchange loss (gain) (1,320) 278

3,325 (5,526) Loss before income tax expense (1,668) (6,817)

(27,117) (15,331) Income tax expense (recovery) 582 (501)

1,762 (1,578) Net loss (2,250) (6,316)

(28,879) (13,753)























Net loss per share – Basic and diluted (0.02) (0.07)

(0.30) (0.14) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic & diluted 93,443,946 95,953,133

95,279,647 98,427,800

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

The following table presents share-based payments and related expenses recognized by the company:



Three months ended March 31,

Year ended March 31,

2026 2025

2026 2025

$ $

$ $ Share-based payments and related expenses









SaaS subscription cost of revenue 161 216

1,029 817 Professional services cost of revenue 67 126

518 455 Sales and marketing 1,280 959

7,215 3,707 Research and product development 728 1,095

5,066 5,334 General and administrative 697 1,263

6,868 6,363 Share-based payments and related expenses 2,933 3,659

20,696 16,676

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)



Three months ended

March 31,

Year ended

March 31,

2026 2025

2026 2025

$ $

$ $ Net loss (2,250) (6,316)

(28,879) (13,753) Net financial revenue (640) (1,023)

(3,650) (5,063) Foreign exchange loss (gain) (1,320) 278

3,325 (5,526) Income tax expense (recovery) 582 (501)

1,762 (1,578) Share-based payments and related expenses(1) 2,933 3,659

20,696 16,676 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 474 3,612

1,865 5,817 Depreciation expenses(2) 932 963

3,988 4,039 Transaction-related expenses(3) 53 -

96 388 Adjusted EBITDA 764 672

(797) 1,000

(1) These expenses relate to issued stock options and share-based awards under our share-based plans to our employees and directors as well as related payroll taxes that are directly attributable to the share-based payments. These costs are included in product and professional services cost of revenue, sales and marketing, research and product development, and general and administrative expenses. (2) Depreciation expenses include depreciation of property and equipment and depreciation of right-of-use assets. (3) These expenses relate to professional, legal, consulting, accounting, advisory, and other fees relating to transactions that would otherwise not have been incurred. These costs are included in general and administrative expenses.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Measures and Adjusted Gross Margin Measures

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)



Three months ended

March 31,

Year ended

March 31,

2026 2025

2026 2025

$ $

$ $ Total revenue 37,438 34,350

148,339 133,272 Gross profit 29,022 27,103

115,669 104,879 Gross margin 78 % 79 %

78 % 79 % Add: Share-based payments and related expenses 228 342

1,547 1,272 Adjusted Gross Profit 29,250 27,445

117,216 106,151 Adjusted Gross Margin 78 % 80 %

79 % 80 %











Product revenue 35,896 32,616

142,540 126,631 Product cost of revenue 7,106 5,862

27,002 22,969 Product gross profit 28,790 26,754

115,538 103,662 Product gross margin 80 % 82 %

81 % 82 % Add: Share-based payments and related expenses 161 216

1,029 817 Adjusted Product Gross Profit 28,951 26,970

116,567 104,479 Adjusted Product Gross Margin 81 % 83 %

82 % 83 %











Professional services revenue 1,542 1,734

5,799 6,641 Professional services cost of revenue 1,310 1,385

5,668 5,424 Professional services gross profit (loss) 232 349

131 1,217 Professional services gross margin 15 % 20 %

2 % 18 % Add: Share-based payments and related expenses 67 126

518 455 Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit 299 475

649 1,672 Adjusted Professional Services Gross Margin 19 % 27 %

11 % 25 %

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Expense Measures and Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)



Three months ended

March 31,

Year ended

March 31,

2026 2025

2026 2025

$ $

$ $ Sales and marketing expenses 16,596 15,734

71,481 59,615 Sales and marketing expenses (% of total revenue) 44 % 46 %

48 % 45 % Less: Share-based payments and related expenses 1,280 959

7,215 3,707 Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses 15,316 14,775

64,266 55,908 Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses (% of total revenue) 41 % 43 %

43 % 42 %











Research and product development expenses 9,197 8,537

39,722 35,904 Research and product development expenses (% of total revenue) 25 % 25 %

27 % 27 % Less: Share-based payments and related expenses 728 1,095

5,066 5,334 Adjusted Research and Product Development Expenses 8,469 7,442

34,656 30,570 Adjusted Research & Product Development Expenses (% of total revenue) 23 % 22 %

23 % 23 %











General and administrative expenses 5,451 5,819

26,055 25,424 General and administrative expenses (% of total revenue) 15 % 17 %

18 % 19 % Less: Share-based payments and related expenses 697 1,263

6,868 6,363 Less: Transaction-related expenses 53 -

96 388 Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses 4,701 4,556

19,091 18,673 Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses (% of total revenue) 13 % 13 %

13 % 14 %

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)





March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025



$ $ Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

101,914 124,752 Trade and other receivables

35,224 36,564 Government assistance

6,292 6,280 Prepaid expenses

9,129 9,845



152,559 177,441 Non-current assets





Contract acquisition costs

13,744 10,908 Property and equipment

3,199 4,192 Intangible assets

1,344 3,012 Right-of-use assets

13,127 5,179 Deferred tax assets

2,343 3,337 Goodwill

26,650 26,290 Total assets

212,966 230,359







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Trade payable and accrued liabilities

19,688 18,602 Deferred revenue

86,062 77,387 Current portion of lease obligations

1,920 1,999



107,670 97,988 Non-current liabilities





Lease obligations

13,320 5,464 Total liabilities

120,990 103,452 Shareholders' Equity





Share capital

735,533 768,754 Contributed surplus

99,443 76,273 Deficit

(698,230) (669,351) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(44,770) (48,769) Total shareholders' equity

91,976 126,907 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

212,966 230,359

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025



$ $ Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss

(28,879) (13,753) Items not affecting cash





Amortization of contract acquisition costs

5,024 4,354 Depreciation of property and equipment

1,949 2,567 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

1,865 5,817 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,039 1,472 Share-based payments

20,285 17,309 Interest on lease obligations

623 415 Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

1,183 (1,034) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

2,320 (4,223)







Changes in operating assets and liabilities

4,083 (1,856)



10,492 11,068







Cash flows used in investing activities





Additions to property and equipment

(821) (1,484) Additions to intangible assets

(108) (46)



(929) (1,530)







Cash flows used in financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,198 1,371 Tax withholding for net share settlement

(3,955) (2,861) Payments on lease obligations

(2,903) (2,456) Shares repurchased and cancelled

(22,655) (46,868) Shares repurchased for settlement of share-based awards

(4,584) -



(32,899) (50,814)







Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

498 (558)







Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the year

(22,838) (41,834)







Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year

124,752 166,586







Cash and cash equivalents – end of year

101,914 124,752







Cash

66,400 63,785 Cash equivalents

35,514 60,967

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.