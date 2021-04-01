Cover Art Market Offers Custom Album Cover Art

CHICAGO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Art Market (CAM) announces support for Custom Album Cover Art. CAM Custom Covers allow Recording Artists to upload a picture(s) or create a concept or schedule a photo shoot with a CAM Graphic Designer to design a custom album cover. CAM Custom Picture or Concept Covers start at $115, and Custom Photo Shoots are on a time and expenses basis. To learn more about the CAM Custom Cover Art process, click here.

"Before finding CAM, I tried two other options- one who attempted to scam me, and another that wasn't able to meet my level of expectation (no shade). I'm just big on the presentation. I purchased a custom cover from CAM, and they nailed it on the first revision. It was exactly what I wanted. Not only did I get a great cover, but CAM was very professional and responsive. If you are looking for custom cover art, I highly recommend Cover Art Market," said Lobese, Recording Artist; listen here.

"Although our primary business is exclusive, unique 'Pre-Made' Album Covers, we have seen increased demand to offer Custom Album Covers. So, we created an easy and affordable way to purchase custom album covers. By adding custom album covers, along with pre-made and motion covers, we are now able to offer a complete range of album cover to help Recording Artists of all levels succeed," said Dameon Spencer, founder of Cover Art Market.

Cover Art Market solves the time, cost, and complexity of buying album cover art for recording artists of all levels in the music streaming era. Our mission is to make Cover Art easy and affordable. We offer exclusive pre-made, motion, and custom cover designs. CAM covers meet the specifications and are ready for publishing on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal, and others, and delivered within 48 hours. For more information, visit www.coverartmarket.com and follow us on Instagram.

