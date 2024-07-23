The new campaign features some of the lowest ranked women in professional sports to celebrate resilience and showcase the foundation in action.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cover FX , the original clean beauty makeup brand known for its skin-focused essentials, unveils "Ms. Irrelevant", an innovative brand campaign that champions often overlooked athletes and reintroduces its hero Total Cover Cream Foundation, which is now clinically proven sweat-proof.

COVER FX LAUNCHES CLINICALLY PROVEN SWEAT-PROOF FOUNDATION WITH MS. IRRELEVANT CAMPAIGN Cover FX Ms. Irrelevant Campaign, NWSL’s Talia Gabarra, WTA’s Solymar Colling and WNBA’s Angel Jackson

The cheekily-named brand campaign, inspired by "Mr. Irrelevant" the last pick of the NFL draft, spotlights a diverse group of professional athletes, including NWSL's Talia Gabarra (14th pick in the 4th round, last pick of the draft), WTA's Solymar Colling (WTA Ranking: 1,310), and WNBA's Angel Jackson (36th pick in the 3rd round, last pick of the draft).

While most brands focus solely on number one draft picks, Hall of Famers, and MVPs as ambassadors, Cover FX celebrates the 'underdog' because they believe you're just as relevant, even if you're 'Ms. Irrelevant'. These athletes exemplify that you sweat just as much, regardless of rank or league status.

To celebrate the "Ms. Irrelevant" campaign, Cover FX unveiled a video featuring all three athletes that combines impactful, emotional storytelling with clinical expertise and product narrative to engage and inform consumers. In the video, the professional athletes apply Total Cream Cover Foundation and put it to the ultimate sweat test, showing how it holds up against perspiration.

Additionally, Cover FX conducted a third-party lab-controlled sweat test where 15 minutes after the foundation was applied, a dermatologist evaluated that none of the 55 panelists, varying from different ages and genders, presented any skin alteration related to the appearance of the foundation.

"At Cover FX, we are dedicated to a skin-first approach so conducting a sweat evaluation clinical test on our Total Cover Cream Foundation in anticipation of the summer season was a no-brainer," says Sara Mitzer, VP of Marketing at AS Beauty. "We were excited to make this bold announcement by challenging industry norms through creative casting by spotlighting Talia, Solymar, and Angel. We believe that everyone, regardless of their rank or status, deserves to be celebrated. By highlighting the journeys of these incredible athletes, we can connect with a broader audience and strengthen our brand's position in the market."

The campaign will appear on CoverFX.com , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube as part of an innovative, digital-first marketing strategy with a hero video, stunning photography, and strong written messaging. Cover FX products are currently available on CoverFX.com and Amazon.

About Cover FX

Cover FX was born out of a Toronto dermatology clinic in 1999, with an initial product assortment dedicated to treating and covering a range of skin concerns. For 25 years, the brand has sat at the meeting point between high performance cosmetics and skincare with customizable solutions. All products are formulated with skin-safe ingredients, allowing the customer base to correct and enhance the skin they're in. The brand is part of the AS Beauty portfolio, a group focused on developing global beauty brands that deliver real-world solutions to a diverse consumer base. What sets AS Beauty apart is its dedication to female-founded brands that tell a unique story while making the latest innovations accessible to all.

SOURCE Cover FX