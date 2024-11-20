Cover is bringing high-end customizable prefab homes to all of Southern California

In 2024, this homebuilder obtained a permit faster than 99.8% of other permits, and built a 2 bed 2 bath home in just 3 weeks. Now they're expanding their operations to over 200 new cities.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of focused technology development and production, Cover is announcing its biggest service area expansion yet: Cover is now serving all of Southern California, from San Luis Obispo to San Diego—including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties.

Assembled in three weeks, this two-bed, two-bath Cover is custom designed for a Los Angeles client to fit perfectly in their backyard.

Cover's approach has been to do a few things and do them extraordinarily well. For seven years, they've been building in Los Angeles only, iterating and perfecting their product and building process. It's working, and that's clear. Just last month, they permitted their most recent Backyard Home in just 28 days. That's faster than 99.8% of Los Angeles ADU projects. Earlier this year they also installed a two-bed, two-bath custom Backyard Home in just 3 weeks. All without a crane or heavy equipment.

Cover builds homes using their patented panelized building technology with impressive architect-grade quality, at record speeds. Recently, the company moved into an 80,000 square foot pilot factory in Gardena, Los Angeles County. This quadrupled the size of their previous operation, with a new production capacity of 100 homes a year.

"California faces a housing crisis with a shortfall of over 3 million homes. At California's current home building rate, it'll take decades to build enough homes to meet the demand. We have to do something differently." said Alexis Rivas, Cofounder & CEO of Cover. "That's why Cover developed technology to build homes on production lines, more like cars."

"This expansion marks a huge step forward in our mission to make better homes for everyone," said Mr. Rivas. "We're excited to now bring our proven process and exceptional homes to homeowners across Southern California."

Now, all Southern California residents working with Cover can expect full-service project management from designs and permits, through turnkey delivery.

State-Approved for Speed and Simplicity: Cover's building system exceeds California's stringent building codes, ensuring a safe home and streamlined permitting process in cities throughout Southern California. Their pre-engineered Lego-like panels can be arranged into custom layouts.

A Dedicated Team, All Under One Roof: Cover eliminates the inefficiencies of coordinating with architects, engineers, general contractors, and subcontractors. Instead, Cover is the one point of contact, with in-house architects, mechanical and structural engineers, construction professionals, and an installation team that work closely together to deliver a complete home.

Built Locally in Southern California: The panels are manufactured in Cover's Gardena, Los Angeles factory and then transported to their final destination on a standard truck. No crane or heavy machinery needed.

Residents all over Southern California can now enter their address in Cover's online tool and get started building with Cover.

About Cover:

Cover is a technology company founded in 2014 that designs, permits, manufactures, and installs custom architect-grade homes. Cover's mission is to make thoughtfully designed and well-built homes for everyone. Using proprietary design software and a precision manufactured building system, Cover delivers exceptional design, functionality, and energy performance, in a fraction of the time of conventional construction. Cover builds out of its 80,000 square foot headquarters and factory located in Gardena, Los Angeles County California and currently serves Southern California.

For more information, please email Cover at [email protected].

SOURCE Cover Technologies, Inc.