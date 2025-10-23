Cover Nears Completion of First Fire-Rebuild Home in Pacific Palisades

All-steel rebuild brings local resident home after Pacific Palisades fires - showcasing resilience, precision, and simplicity in post-disaster recovery

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover, the Los Angeles based design-build company leading in precision-engineered steel homes, announced it is nearing completion of the first custom home rebuild following the Pacific Palisades fires. Designed, permitted, and built by Cover, the project demonstrates how an integrated, all-in-house approach delivers safety, precision, and dependable quality for families rebuilding after disaster.

Aerial view of Cover's newly built home in the Pacific Palisades.

The home belongs to Sue Labella, a longtime Palisades resident who lost her previous house in the January fires. A retired professional who has lived in the neighborhood for more than three decades, Sue wanted a home that would let her rebuild without the usual stress of managing architects, contractors, and permits.

Cover handled the entire process, from initial design to engineering, permitting, and construction. The permits were submitted in May 2025, with final completion targeted for early November 2025.

"Rebuilding after a fire can feel overwhelming, especially for people who just want their lives back," said Alexis Rivas, CEO of Cover. "Because we're one integrated team with designers, engineers, and builders under one roof, we make the process simple and predictable. One point of contact from start to finish."

The new residence includes a 2,300-square-foot main home and a detached 800-square-foot, two-bedroom guest home (ADU), both built entirely from non-combustible steel panels fabricated in Cover's Los Angeles factory. Each panel is precision-built in the factory, and assembled on site like a kit of parts, allowing for exceptional quality and resilience while exceeding California's stringent fire and energy standards.

"We've been building all-steel homes in Los Angeles since 2018," said Rivas. "Our goal has always been simple: prove that homes built in a factory can produce great uncompromising architecture. This home makes that case, beautifully."

Homeowners exploring rebuild options can learn more at www.buildcover.com.

