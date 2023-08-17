Cover Whale and Aon's CoverWallet to Expand Comprehensive Trucking Insurance Access

Collaboration expands insurance offerings for independent truck drivers and small fleets nationwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Whale Insurance Solutions, Inc., a leading commercial trucking insurance provider and fast-growing insurtech, today announced its strategic agreement with global professional services firm Aon's CoverWallet, a leading digital insurance platform for small business owners.

The collaboration brings together the innovative capabilities of two leading insurtech solutions by combining Cover Whale's trucking insurance capacity with CoverWallet's distribution strengths. As part of this relationship, Cover Whale offers its advanced telematics and proprietary quoting and binding technology to CoverWallet's independent owner-operator and small fleet trucking customers, a traditionally underserved segment of the insurance market.

"As we continue to grow, we are continuously looking for ways to connect with more drivers and fleets across the country," said Dan Abrahamsen, CEO of Cover Whale. "Our top priority has always been keeping the roads safe. This agreement allows us to simplify the insurance process for truckers looking for fast, customizable coverage that helps them drive more, earn more, save more, and focus on the road."

The CoverWallet platform will extend Cover Whale's visibility to thousands of commercial truck drivers across the country. As a result, small business owners and trucking fleet operators will be able to access tailored insurance policies designed specifically for the trucking industry, a diverse clientele with a wide range of insurance needs, all within one intuitive and streamlined platform.

"We are thrilled to work with Cover Whale to support independent owner-operator and small fleet trucking customers with their insurance needs," said Jeff Borgman, Director of Transportation Programs for CoverWallet, an Aon company. "This collaboration enhances our offerings for commercial trucking customers, and we look forward to introducing them to innovative solutions as an additional avenue to safety, helping them make better-informed decisions about their insurance coverage."

Both companies are committed to exploring the possibilities of technological innovation and superior customer-centric services for commercial trucking insurance. The announcement marks a significant step forward in achieving the goals of safer roads and better coverage for small business owners.

CoverWallet simplifies the process of understanding, purchasing, and managing insurance for small and medium-sized business owners. Its team of licensed advisors offers business owners knowledge, choices, and advice to help them protect their most valuable assets. CoverWallet provides the convenience of instant online access with personalized quotes from the top-rated insurance carriers in the nation. Follow CoverWallet on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Cover Whale  
Cover Whale, an insurtech founded by experienced insurance and technology veterans, focuses on technology, underwriting, and data to provide innovative insurance programs for the commercial auto industry. Cover Whale's unique Driver Safety Program combines coverage with telematics, dash cams and real-time driver coaching to reduce claims, keep drivers safe and save lives on America's roads. Cover Whale delivers its product through more than 6,000 agents with the industry's fastest, most agent-friendly online quoting experience. Maintaining excellent agent relationships has driven more than $550 million in premium through the Cover Whale platform. With a fundamental belief that safe driving should be rewarded, Cover Whale-insured drivers may receive up to 30% off when renewing their auto liability policy. The company has been named 2023 Insurtech of the Year by Program Manager and one of America's Best Startup Employers on Forbes' 2023 list. For more information, visit www.coverwhale.com. Stay up to date with Cover Whale on LinkedIn, Facebook, and our blog.

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. 

Follow Aon on LinkedInTwitterFacebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.

Media Contacts
Cover Whale
Catherine Toor
[email protected]

CoverWallet
Greg Marshall
[email protected]

