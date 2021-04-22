Cover Whale Announces Partnership

"This industry segment continues to be in high demand..." Tweet this

"With Cover Whale as an option, agents don't have to wait weeks for policies," says CEO Dan Abrahamsen, "and Cover Whale is committed to getting drivers back on the road as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. We offer supportive solutions including a fast quoting process and lightning fast service."

"The addition of a strong trucking carrier, such as Cover Whale, separates Smart Choice in the marketplace. We were impressed by the ease of use of the Cover Whale quoting platform and the team they have assembled for our partnership," explains Smart Choice vice president Oliver Travieso. "This industry segment continues to be in high demand within our network and we are thrilled to partner with Cover Whale."



Cover Whale, an InsurTech broker founded by experienced insurance and technology veterans, focuses on underwriting, technology, and data to launch innovative insurance programs. Cover Whale provides the most agent-friendly platform online, providing a simple solution for fast insurance quotes. Products are available exclusively through CoverWhale.com, with capacity from leading insurance markets.

Contact: Bridget Zoller, VP of Sales

[email protected]

SOURCE Cover Whale Insurance Solutions

Related Links

www.coverwhale.com

