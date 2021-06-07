Cover Whale Appoints Kevin Abramson as President

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Whale Insurance Solutions, Inc., an InsurTech focused on disrupting the commercial auto space, today announced the appointment of Kevin Abramson as President. Abramson brings two decades of insurance industry experience, having led the casualty segment at TigerRisk Partners and leadership positions at Willis Re North America.

"Kevin Abramson's appointment further solidifies Cover Whale's position as a new leader in the insurance industry," said Dan Abrahamsen, Chief Executive Officer, Cover Whale. "Kevin is stepping into this role at a time of accelerated growth, and will be essential to focused scalability."

As a member of Cover Whale's leadership team, Abramson will play a key role in defining future major growth initiatives for the organization. In addition, Kevin will lead the firm's efforts in growing its existing carrier and distribution partnerships as well as expanding new relationships.

Most recently, Abramson served as Partner at TigerRisk Partners where he spent the last six years leading its Specialty Casualty Segment. Abramson exclusively serviced insurance clients on a wide variety of strategic and operational efforts. Abramson more recently focused much of his efforts to bring innovative and cutting-edge reinsurance advisory solutions to TigerRisk's portfolio of both InsurTech and Commercial Auto clients.

"I'm honored and excited to join Cover Whale Insurance," added Abramson. "The team has done tremendous work since the company's founding two short years ago and I look forward to building on our successes."

Prior to TigerRisk, Kevin served as Executive Vice President at Willis Re North America where he held various leadership roles within its Casualty Segment. Kevin began his career on the underwriting side, spending time at both General Re and Swiss Re working with a wide array of global, national and regional clients across various lines of business.

Cover Whale, an InsurTech founded by experienced insurance and technology veterans, focuses on underwriting, technology, and data to launch innovative insurance programs. Cover Whale provides the most agent-friendly platform online, providing a simple solution for fast insurance quotes. Products are available exclusively through CoverWhale.com, with capacity from leading insurance markets.

