Cover Whale Enhances Communications with Agents and Policyholders with Two New Tech Platforms

New API Integrates with Agents' Systems to Offer Frictionless and Instantaneous Quoting, While Mobile App Provides Truck Drivers with a Powerful Way to Manage their Cover Whale Insurance

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Whale Insurance Solutions, Inc., a leading commercial trucking insurer and fast-growing insurtech, today announced the availability of two new technology platforms, an application programming interface (API) for agents and interactive mobile app for its insured truck drivers.

The API allows agents to seamlessly integrate their systems with Cover Whale's industry-leading commercial trucking insurance platform, streamlining the policy quoting and binding process even further for their independent owner-operator and small truck fleet clients. The API can deliver bindable quotes or indications with minimal information required. Cover Whale is the only commercial trucking-focused insurtech with a broad geographic reach to offer this capability to insurance agents.

The company also released its new, distinctive mobile app that effectively and conveniently informs commercial truck driver policyholders about their policies. With the Cover Whale Insurance app, everything a truck driver could need is right at their fingertips, instantly—from instant, free, unlimited certificates of insurance, to claims filing, to troubleshooting their dashboard camera. In the world of trucking, time is money. The Cover Whale Insurance app helps drivers do what they do best, deliver.

"Our goal is to apply technology to offer truck drivers the best and most cost-effective insurance coverage. Our latest innovations really raise the bar in how we deliver for agents and policyholders," said Dan Abrahamsen, CEO of Cover Whale. "The API doubles down on one of our core strengths, which is enabling agents to sell more insurance, faster, while our mobile app ensures truck drivers get the support they need, when and where they need it. We're proud to lead this industry through innovation to create a faster, frictionless system that creates better outcomes for everyone within our network."

About Cover Whale

Cover Whale, an insurtech founded by experienced insurance and technology veterans, focuses on technology, underwriting, and data to launch innovative insurance programs. Cover Whale delivers the industry's most agent-friendly online quoting experience to more than 5,000 agents so they can deliver fast, easy coverage for their clients. Maintaining excellent agent relationships has driven more than $150 million in active premium through the Cover Whale platform. For more information visit CoverWhale.com. Stay up to date with Cover Whale on LinkedIn, Facebook and our blog.

