Cover Whale, InsurTech MGA, Launches Premier Trucking Platform 'BigRigInsure.com'

RANCHO SAN MARGARITA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Whale, an Insurtech General Agent, launches their innovative commercial truck insurance platform, www.BigRigInsure.com. Cover Whale built the most agent-friendly online platform providing an easy solution for Truck Insurance Quotes. This product is available exclusively through BigRigInsure.com, with capacity from A-Rated Carriers in the US and London.

Cover Whale has streamlined the application and quoting process to provide industry-leading 24/7 access to streamlined submissions, fast quotes, policy documents, and claims reporting. The innovative BigRigInsure.com platform utilizes advanced technology, Big Data, automation, and actuarial risk scoring that stands out from the competition.

"We are excited to launch this cutting-edge trucking platform on BigRigInsure.com. This is an advancement for the market that provides agents with fast and competitive Commercial Trucking quotes supported by our experienced Underwriting team." — Dan Abrahamsen, CEO of Cover Whale Insurance Solutions Inc.

Contact Cover Whale for additional info at Hello@CoverWhale.com and for a preview of the platform visit www.BigRigInsure.com.

CONTACT:

Jason Wexler

hello@coverwhale.com

SOURCE Cover Whale Insurance Solutions

Related Links

https://www.coverwhale.com

