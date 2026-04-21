Covera Health and Medmo Combine to Deliver the First Platform That Manages the Complete Radiology Journey: From Imaging Order to Accurate Diagnosis

Combined organization covers nearly 6 million Americans and serves Fortune 10 and 100 employers, three-of-the-five largest national health plans, and major value-based primary care organizations; Insight Partners commits additional capital to accelerate growth

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covera Health and Medmo today announced their combination into a single organization, creating a platform that manages diagnostic imaging for nearly 6 million Americans across Fortune 10 and 100 employers, three-of-the-five largest national health plans, and thousands of value-based primary care physicians.

Covera's lead investor, global software investor Insight Partners, is committing additional capital to fund the combination and accelerate expansion.

Walmart and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan are among the employer and health plan partners that have built programs on Covera's platform. The addition of Medmo's referring physician relationships, including some of the largest value-based primary care organizations across the country, extends the combined company's reach to thousands of ordering physicians across all 50 states.

Radiology is where care journeys often begin – and where, too often, they quietly go wrong. An imaging study ordered but never completed, routed to the wrong facility, or read without sufficient precision doesn't just produce a flawed report. It can contaminate every clinical decision that follows. Patients are placed on the wrong treatment path, unnecessary procedures are authorized, and the right interventions get delayed.

For employers, health plans, and physician groups that have built care management programs around downstream utilization, the uncomfortable truth is this: those investments are only as strong as the radiology report quality they're built on. When the foundation is compromised, the entire structure follows.

Covera was built to solve one part of that problem: ensuring that when a patient reaches an imaging center, the study is performed and interpreted in a way that yields the most accurate diagnosis. Its AI-driven platform measures diagnostic accuracy across more than 1,100 imaging sites nationwide and routes members to Centers of Excellence shown to deliver superior diagnostic performance. It also analyzes completed imaging to surface clinically significant findings that are routed back to the referring physician, the treating care team, and other providers whose clinical decisions depend on that data. Across its commercially insured population, Covera's platform has produced up to 12 percent lower downstream healthcare costs.

Medmo was built to solve the other part: ensuring that patients reliably reach the right imaging center, and that what happens there connects back to the ordering physician and the broader care team that needs to act on it. Its platform has facilitated more than 1 million patient imaging journeys across all 50 states, delivering up to 35 percent reduction in radiology spend through advanced site of care navigation and 30 percent higher study completion rates through high-touch patient engagement and scheduling coordination.

"Where a patient gets their imaging done is not a neutral decision. The same study, ordered for the same reason, can produce a meaningfully different diagnosis depending on where it is performed and who reads it," said Ron Vianu, CEO of Covera Health. "That variation was always there. Covera built the infrastructure to measure it for the first time and proved that routing patients to the right facility produces meaningfully better outcomes. What we could not do alone was ensure patients reliably reached the right place to begin with, and that the result connected back to the physician and care team who needed to act on it. Medmo solved that. It is the first platform in radiology that closes the loop from the moment a referral is written to the moment a patient is on the right care path."

"Providers often lose visibility the moment a patient walks out of the office with an imaging order," said Lucas Takahashi, CEO of Medmo. "Medmo closes that gap, ensuring patients reach the right facility, complete their study, and that results get back to the physician who needs to act on them. Joining with Covera means that every step of that journey now carries clinical intelligence. Together, we've built something new for radiology: a platform that delivers quality and coordination as one."

"Our investment in Covera was grounded in the belief that diagnostic quality is the missing foundation of value-based care," said Jeff Horing, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Insight Partners. "This combination with Medmo closes the critical gap in radiology, from the moment a study is ordered to the moment it drives the right care decision. That's not an incremental improvement. That's new infrastructure for the entire system. With clear momentum and a capable team in place, we have strong conviction in this next phase of growth."

Vianu continues as CEO of Covera Health. Takahashi joins as President of the combined organization, while continuing to serve as CEO of Medmo.

About Covera Health

Covera Health is the platform for advancing radiology quality and diagnostic accuracy. Through its AI-powered quality platform, which connects payors, providers and employers, Covera deploys programs including a nationwide Radiology Centers of Excellence network as well as an AI-supported quality oversight program to reduce diagnostic errors, support early detection, improve patient outcomes, and lower the total cost of care. Since inception, Covera has demonstrated actuarially validated consistent downstream cost reductions across both commercial and government insured populations as well as published studies on the ability to support the identification of undocumented illnesses. Covera is an AHRQ-certified Patient Safety Organization and is trusted by some of the largest employers and health plans in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.coverahealth.com/.

About Medmo

Medmo is a leading care coordination platform for diagnostic imaging, managing the patient journey from referral and scheduling through prior authorization, patient engagement, and results delivery. Operating in all 50 states, Medmo partners with value-based care organizations, primary care groups, ACOs, and health plans to ensure patients reach the right imaging center, complete their studies, and receive timely follow-up care. Medmo has facilitated more than one million patient imaging journeys and has demonstrated up to 35 percent reduction in radiology spend and 30 percent higher study completion rates for its partners. For more information, visit https://www.medmo.com/.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

SOURCE Covera Health, Inc.