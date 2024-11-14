Coverage Expansion Continues for One- and Two-level Lumbar Total Disc Replacement as Top Commercial Payers in Mid-Atlantic Region Extend Positive Coverage for Centinel Spine's prodisc® L

The largest commercial payer in New Jersey , representing over 2.3 million covered lives, has expanded positive coverage for both one- and two-level lumbar total disc replacement (TDR) procedures, which includes pro disc ® L .





With these positive coverage updates, it is estimated that one-level lumbar TDR coverage is nearly 95%* of the commercially-covered lives in the U.S.





Centinel Spine's prodisc L is the only lumbar TDR system in the U.S. approved for one- and two-level use in the lumbar spine.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC ("the Company"), the leading global medical device company focused exclusively on treating cervical and lumbar spinal disease with the most complete and clinically-proven total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®), today announced significant expansion of coverage for lumbar TDR procedures in the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S.

prodisc L for 2-Level Use.

The policy expansion announced by New Jersey's largest commercial payer—effective November 1, 2024—represents over 2.3 million covered lives across the state and includes a positive coverage recommendation for both one- and two-level lumbar TDR. Because prodisc L is the only lumbar TDR device with FDA approval for two-level use, the two-level coverage recommendation applies exclusively to the use of the prodisc L device.

Additionally, the largest commercial payer in the Philadelphia tri-state area has established positive coverage for both one- and two-level lumbar TDR. This policy expansion became effective October 20, 2024, and represents over 850,000 covered lives.

With this favorable coverage expansion in the Mid-Atlantic region, it is estimated that commercial coverage in the U.S. for one-level lumbar TDR has grown from 50% of covered lives in 2017 to nearly 95%* today. Commercial coverage in the U.S. for two-level lumbar TDR has made tremendous strides over the last two years, now with over 35% commercial coverage.

Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray shared, "It's encouraging to see the top commercial payers in the Philadelphia and New Jersey areas provide much needed one- and two-level lumbar total disc replacement access to a significant number of individuals. Commercial coverage for 1-level lumbar disc procedures is close to universal at this point. And we are further encouraged by the nationwide acceleration of coverage for 2-level lumbar disc replacement procedures as it was essentially non-existent several years ago. The long-term safety and clinical benefits of lumbar total disc replacement are indisputable, and the procedure is an excellent option for many patients. We are inspired by the continually improving environment we see for total disc replacement in spine care."

* Data on file, estimate based on combined positive and neutral policies.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the leading global medical device company exclusively focused on addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease with prodisc®, the most complete total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world.

The Company's prodisc technology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system across the globe, validated by over 540 published papers and more than 250,000 implantations. Centinel Spine's prodisc is the only TDR technology with multiple motion-preserving anatomic solutions, allowing the surgeon to Match-the-Disc™ to each patient's anatomy for both cervical and lumbar total disc replacement.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

