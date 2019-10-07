Coverance Insurance Solutions partners with award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer to promote services for seniors navigating Medicare benefits

Grammer is an American actor best known for his two-decade-long portrayal of psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane on the NBC sitcoms Cheers and Frasier. He has won six Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and a Tony Award for producing.

"I'm proud to partner with such a great company like Coverance, whose main focus is to help seniors make informed decisions when it comes to their Medicare Insurance coverage," said Grammer. "With so many options, costs and different levels of benefits, it's important for seniors to have a company like Coverance on their side to help choose the right plan for them."

The commercials will air on national TV networks and cable stations starting October 7 and will feature Grammer describing how Coverance works with seniors and major health insurance companies to find the best Medicare plan for their specific health and financial situations.

"We are extremely excited to have Kelsey on board," Chris Mullins, CEO of Coverance Insurance Solutions, said. "His amazing acting career, his honest and upfront approach to life, and his belief in our company's goals, make him the perfect fit for Coverance. Seniors need to know that there's an alternative to going direct to the major health insurance companies, and I think Kelsey has communicated that message in our TV spots perfectly."

About Coverance Insurance Solutions

Coverance Insurance Solutions, Inc. is a licensed insurance brokerage focused on meeting the needs of seniors in the health insurance marketplace. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Coverance is dedicated to the mission of helping seniors make the best choices when selecting their health insurance.

SOURCE Coverance Insurance Solutions

