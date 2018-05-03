Covercy Wins Best Real Estate Investment Platform Award

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Covercy, the leading payment solution for the global private investment industry, wins the prestigious Fintech Breakthrough Award, previously won by companies like JPMorgan Chase, Paypal and Mastercard, in the category of Best Real Estate Investment Platform.

This award is handed out only six months after the company's successful launch of Covercy Terra - the only payment platform for syndicate investment experts, such as: Real Estate Investment Managers, Asset Managers & Fund Managers.

Doron Cohen, Covercy CEO

The company processes transactions valued at more than $250M per year, and in April 2018 alone, the new Terra platform has already accounted for over 30% of Covercy's processing value.

Doron Cohen, CEO: "I'm thrilled to see that our innovative approach to digitizing capital calls & distributions, streamlining escrow accounts and providing full control to investment managers with Terra, not only generates strong customer traction, but also garners industry recognition in such a short time."

Launched in 2015 as a UK FCA regulated cross border payment company and backed by the California based FinTech focused SGVC fund, Covercy created the World's only dedicated payment solution for syndicate investments. Powered by Covercy Terra, the company's ever-expanding investment related solutions include: domestic & international payment solutions, escrow accounts, enhanced investor compliance solutions and digital capital calls, distributions, subscriptions & redemptions. Covercy has offices in London and in Tel-Aviv.

