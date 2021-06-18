Covering Oregon: State's Health Authority Still Enforces Masks Unless Proof of Vaccination Status

The official SHA document stipulates that individuals must produce proof of vaccine status in order to go without masks in designated circumstances. But, with the CDC-issued paper documents easy to forge or counterfeit and understandable concerns from citizens about personal data with government- or big tech-issued vaccine passports, many are asking what is a manageable, reliable solution that protects Oregonians' privacy while also protecting them from the virus?

In uncertain times, one U.S.-based company is providing the certainty these organizations need. Developed by CastleBranch, RealVaccinationID.com cards provide individuals with clear, verifiable digital and physical proof of their vaccination status. The cards are issued in two separate formats: a vaccine card, which proves the individual has received all doses of a COVID-19 vaccine; or a waiver card, which allows the individual to communicate a request for vaccination exemption based on medical need, or closely held religious or philosophical beliefs. With these cards, Oregon-based organizations have a clear process forward to implement vaccine passports to help fully comply with SHA guidelines. The cards make it simple for organizations to know which individuals are safe to go maskless per updated guidelines, and which individuals require reasonable accommodations based on their exemption status.

To obtain a RealVaccinationID.com card, individuals are be asked to provide documentation to prove their vaccination status or legally permissible waiver request. Once validated, a driver's license-sized card featuring highly sophisticated anti–fraud technology is issued to the individual that includes their name, address, date of birth, physical identifiers, photo, and a QR code. Using the QR code on the back of the card, along with a unique access code and PIN number, third parties presented with this information can access digital copies of primary–source documentation to confirm status. However, it is completely up to the cardholder when and with whom this data is shared. Private data gathered for the RealVaccinationID.com cards will never be shared or collected in a database and distributed to third parties by CastleBranch, ensuring a "Nothing About Me Without Me™" approach that empowers individuals to maintain control of their own digital information and identity.

"We have many conscientious, concerned business owners, faith leaders and organization leaders who want a concrete, reliable process in place to protect their employees, clients, and customers," said Brett Martin, CEO of CastleBranch. "These organizations require thoughtful approach and clear process that leaves nothing to chance. Our RealVaccinationID.com cards provide the level of certainty they need to ensure the safety of their people and their organization."

