Covering trans and LGBTQ+ issues during 2024: National Press Club Journalism Institute webinar, May 10

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trans people and DEIB programs are in the crosshairs of state leaders, legislatures, policymakers, and school boards. Journalists must be prepared to report and share the impact of these efforts, as well as how political candidates are using them to influence voters.

What are the key issues at stake and the major themes playing out? What are the most reliable sources of unbiased information? And how can reporters better understand multiple perspectives and the nuanced questions involved?

Register now to join a discussion on Friday, May 10, aimed at answering these questions as well as illuminating best practices for your reporting and editing on transgender and LGBTQ+ issues. This webinar is geared for all journalists, especially those new to the beat, or from small and medium news organizations.

The virtual program, produced by the National Press Club Journalism Institute with support of the Trans Journalists Association, will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET and be followed by a Q&A session.

Participants will learn:

How to responsibly frame journalistic stories to include trans and LGBTQ+ voices

Questions to ask in the current environment

How to identify policy and political stories relevant to your audiences, whether they're local, regional, or national

How to authentically ensure your sources and LGBTQ+ story subjects feel seen and heard

Speakers:

Katie Barnes , digital feature writer, ESPN

, digital feature writer, ESPN Lex McMenamin , news and politics editor, Teen Vogue

, news and politics editor, Teen Vogue Phoebe Petrovic , investigative reporter, Wisconsin Watch

, investigative reporter, Wisconsin Watch Moderator: Gina Chua , executive editor, Semafor

About the speakers

Gina Chua is the executive editor at the global news website Semafor. Before joining Semafor, she was executive editor at Reuters overseeing newsroom operations, logistics, budgets, safety and security. She also worked with technology teams to develop newsroom tools, among other responsibilities. Gina transitioned in late 2020, making her one of the most senior transgender journalists in the industry.

Katie Barnes covers the intersection of sports and gender. Their work has appeared across multiple ESPN platforms, including ESPN.com, SportsCenter, Outside the Lines, and the ESPN Daily podcast. In addition to writing about athletes, Barnes covers legislation and policy affecting transgender athletes.

Phoebe Petrovic is an investigative reporter on a two-year fellowship with ProPublica's Local Reporting Network. She previously covered disinformation and democracy at Wisconsin Watch and was a 2022-2023 Law & Justice Journalism Project fellow. As a Report for America Corps member from 2019 to 2022, Petrovic reported, produced, and hosted "Open and Shut," a podcast series co-published with Wisconsin Public Radio examining the power of prosecutors.

Lex McMenamin is the news and politics editor at Teen Vogue. They are also a freelance writer covering politics, identity, activist movements, and pop culture. They have been published by BBC, them, i-D, and elsewhere.

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

Press contact: Beth Francesco, executive director, [email protected]

